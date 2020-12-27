It all began when a French 7-footer for the Utah Jazz tested positive during the second week of March, prompting the NBA to suspend play immediately.
Then it spread with alarming rapidity — even faster than the coronavirus itself.
Within 24 hours, the shutdown of major athletic competition in the U.S. was virtually complete. Sports seemed to fall into a post-apocalyptic hush.
For teams in the Quad-Cities area, as elsewhere, the effect was rudely immediate.
The University of Idaho women’s basketball team, one win from a conference championship, was sent home from the Big Sky tournament in Boise. The Washington State men’s team, aglow from an upset win in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, also trudged back to the Palouse.
Nine months later, pro sports have largely resumed, in much-reduced circumstances, with the help of rigorous virus-testing. But at the amateur level, the risk of infection remains relatively high and efforts to return to normalcy have been halting and awkward.
For these reasons, the Tribune is slicing in half its usual countdown of the top 10 sports stories of the year (see accompanying story) and essentially handing Nos. 1 through 5 to the ubiquitous effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here in border country, those effects at the high school level have varied widely, mainly because the state of Washington has kept sports entirely under lock and key while Idaho has resumed play this school year, with mixed results, leaving behind a trail of cancellations.
During the spring, the desolation was more complete.
Within days of Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s seminal virus test, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley learned that one of its signature annual events, the NAIA World Series, would go by the wayside because that organization was canceling spring sports. Another spring rite of the valley, the Seaport River Run, was postponed to July and later dashed altogether.
Washington canceled spring high school sports, and Idaho followed. As summer neared, American Legion baseball was also shuttered, though some teams tried to move forward as mask-wearing independents and “travel” teams.
Through it all, athletes, coaches and even administrators displayed a defining trait of the sports universe: optimism. It unfailingly enhances their play on the field but it proved a moot point against a contagious antigen.
The Washington State football team was yanked back and forth for months as the Pac-12 canceled nonconference games, then conference games, before buying sophisticated testing equipment that led to a delayed seven-game season starting Nov. 7, with no spectators allowed.
On a daily basis, players already hard-pressed to juggle football and academics rose early to be virus-tested, needing negative results before being vetted to practice that day. Three of the Cougars’ games were canceled by the virus anyway, and they were severely short-handed for the other four.
The Idaho Vandals were just as blue but less confused — for the time being — because the Big Sky in August decisively postponed football to the spring. But with the pandemic now picking up winter steam, the rosy projections of summer are starting to fade.
Meanwhile, the pandemic took an unquantifiable toll on area businesses that rely on college events like the NAIA World Series and Palouse football games, and a more concrete toll on already-stressed athletic budgets as schools doled out furloughs, reduced salaries and eliminated positions.
Heading into the new year, the optimistic citizens of the sports world, like everyone else, are pinning their hopes on the effectiveness and swift distribution of newly developed vaccines.
But they’re also coming to the realization that, optimism or no, their world will never be quite the same again.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.