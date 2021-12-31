The one achievement that has loomed over Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman and his Wildcats has been winning the Avista Holiday Tournament championship.
Eastman set up a gauntlet leading up to the tournament to prepare his team to bring home some hardware. On Thursday, Lapwai finally was able to check that goal off its list with an 81-63 victory against Lewiston at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
“It means everything to us to be able to bring this championship back to the community,” Eastman said. “We’re going to end 2021 on a positive note. There’s been so much negative with COVID and not being able to play but, with us bringing a state championship home and now the Avista Tournament championship, I couldn’t be happier.”
The first quarter was more like track meet. University of Idaho commit Titus Yearout hit a corner 3 with two minutes left to put Lapwai up 17-12.
Carson Way quickly answered with a 3 to trim the Wildcats’ lead to two. Kross Taylor then nailed a corner 3 for Lapwai (9-0) and Cruz Hepburn answered with a layup for the Bengals (8-1). AJ Ellenwood hit a 3 before the buzzer to give Lapwai the 23-17 edge.
“Lewiston was prepared,” Eastman said. “We made some adjustments, but we didn’t switch up too much. We just wanted to step up the tempo.”
The Wildcats started the second quarter on an 11-4 run to take a 34-21 advantage.
“When you play three games in three days, you’re going to be fatigued,” Eastman said. “But that’s why we practice every day and run every day for games like this so when it comes down to the fourth quarter in championship games, our guys still have their feet underneath them.”
In years past, Lewiston has had Lapwai’s number at the annual event, beating the Wildcats by identical 66-48 scores in 2018 and 2019. But from the opening tip in this one, everything seemed to go in the Wildcats’ favor.
And even with the tournament being in Lewiston, the Lapwai fans outnumbered the Bengals’ faithful.
Kase Wynott, who was named the tournament’s MVP, paced the Wildcats with 29 points and made his living at the free-throw line. He finished 9-for-9, with all of them coming in the first half.
“He knows these guys really well, so tonight was personal for him,” Eastman said. “He was ready when we walked into the gym today. He is someone I want to go to war with.”
Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich had high praise for the Wildcats.
“Everyone knows they’re not a (Class) 1A team,” Ulrich said. “They’re good. They deserve to win and they have great players and it helps us to play them.”
Eastman gave a similar sentiment.
“Jayson’s been around for a while and he knows us,” Eastman said. “Everything I called, he had something to counter.”
This ends a five-game stretch for Lapwai where its played schools from larger classifications. The Wildcats went undefeated in the run, winning by an average of 19 points.
“This tournament was the biggest thing for us,” Eastman said. “We had those games to get ready for the Avista Tournament because it is so close to us. Those games helped us get prepared for the physicality. Lewiston was very physical.”
Yearout finished with 18 points, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones added 15 and Taylor contributed 12.
James White led the Bengals with 16 and Jace McKarcher added 15.
LEWISTON (8-1)
Chanse Eke 4 0-0 8, Jace McKarcher 6 1-2 15, Carson Way 2 0-0 5, Cruz Hepburn 3 1-1 7, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Brayden Forsman 1 0-0 2, Mike Wren 0 0-0 0, Austin Lawrence 0 0-0 0, James White 7 2-2 16, Drew Hottinger 4 2-2 10. Totals 27 6-7 63.
LAPWAI (9-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 0-0 15, Titus Yearout 8 1-1 18, Kross Taylor 4 0-4 9, Mason Brown 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Christopher Brown 0 0-0 0, Ahlius Yearout 2 0-0 5, AJ Ellenwood 2 0-0 5, Kase Wynott 9 9-9 29. Totals 32 10-14 81.
Lewiston 17 13 17 16—63
Lapwai 23 17 22 21—81
3-point goals — McKarcher 2, Way, Wynott 2, Ellenwood, A. Yearout, Taylor, Ellenwood-Jones, T.Yearout.
Avista Holiday Tournament
BOYS
Champions
2012: Colfax; 2013: Clarkston; 2014: Clarkston; 2015: Clarkston; 2016: Clarkston; 2017: Ferris; 2018: Lewiston; 2019: Walla Walla; 2021: Lapwai
Championship games
2012: Colfax 42, Walla Walla 36; 2013: Clarkston 72, Walla Walla 54; 2014: Clarkston 68, Lewiston 34; 2015: Clarkston 61, Walla Walla 47; 2016: Clarkston 57, Lewiston 46; 2017: Ferris 62, Lapwai 61; 2018: Lewiston 65, Walla Walla 56; 2019: Walla Walla 63, Lewiston 55; 2021: Lapwai 81, Lewiston 63
All-tournament team
Caleb Frei, Grangeville; Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Karson Mader, Lewiston JV; TJ Marshall, Annie Wright; Bryden Brown, Moscow; Xavier Santana, Clarkston; Jace McKarcher, Lewiston; Titus Yearout, Lapwai
MVP
Kase Wynott, Lapwai