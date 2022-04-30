Imagining. Then doing

Heading into track season, Emily Collins wrote her goals on a bedroom mirror, and the first one was to somehow, some way, break 60 seconds in the 400-meter dash.
In her first meet, she ran 57.99.
It was time to rethink her goals.
The Lewiston High School senior is in the process of doing that, and meanwhile she delivered an oral commitment this week to Lewis-Clark State, where her father, Mike, is the track coach and her mother, Tracy, is the head athletic trainer.
Collins’ astonishing improvement this season wasn’t, to her, entirely unexpected. After a frustrating junior season in 2021 in which she placed eighth in the 400 and 16th in the 200 at the Idaho Class 5A state meet, she’d committed to raising her game.
But it happened so early in the season. When she broke 58 seconds in winning the 400 in the season-opening Lewiston Invitational on March 18 at Vollmer Bowl, Bengals coach Keith Stuffle saw the time on the computer screen and had to take a couple of deep breaths before announcing it to her.
“As long as I live, I’ll never forget that moment,” he said.
The next week in the Sweeney Invitational at the same site, Collins ran personal records of 25.97 in the 200 and 57.96 in the 400, winning both. Three weeks later, she shrugged off miserable conditions to win those races at the huge Pasco Invitational.
In short, Collins is seeing the fruits of a yearlong commitment to improvement, starting with weight training during the summer and continuing with her decision to turn out for cross country in the fall. Distance running might be a part of her future.
Sam Atkin, the former LCSC distance runner and Olympian from England, who lives with the Collinses while assisting Mike with his coaching duties, wagered Emily that, if he qualified for the Tokyo Games, she must run an 800 this season.
Both have come through, with Emily clocking a respectable 2 minutes, 27.7 seconds in winning the 800 three weeks ago in a low-key meet in Kamiah. She’s inching toward a decision to embrace that race in college.
“Sam has been been one of my biggest inspirations,” Emily said. “I remember he came here when I was about 7, so I’ve known him the majority of my life. It was really a big motivator, because I saw him when he was just freshman, and where he’s at now is just incredible.”
Inspiration isn’t hard to come by for Emily. For one thing, her mother won 14 state medals sprinting for Lewiston in the late 1980s. Her father is a triathlete.
Being around these people, she’s been aware of training concepts like visualization: moving toward ideal performances by intently imagining them. But she never truly embraced such concepts until this past year.
Her senior project is titled, ‘How Self-Talk and Mental Imagery Improves Performance in Sports.’ She wrote a research paper on the subject and, for a month, kept a journal of her efforts to apply these principles to the start of track season.
Her entry for March 18 — when she shattered her personal record in the 400 by more than two seconds — probably is worth reading.
