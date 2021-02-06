Finding itself in a bit of a pickle, the Idaho High School Activities Association released a memo Friday explaining to all of the Gem State’s schools its recent decision to allow just two fans per participant at this year’s winter sports state tournaments.
The memo explains the decision to remain at two fans per participant instead of increasing the capacity limitation thanks to Gov. Brad Little easing restrictions in January because of the chance the IHSAA would lose its access to those facilities.
“If the IHSAA agrees to move to 40% capacity, we will lose our basketball and wrestling sites,” the memo reads.
On top of that, the IHSAA said if it were to move those tournaments to other portions of the state, some schools might not be able to compete/attend because of current COVID-19 protocols in place.
All of this comes as more and more schools are allowing more fans back at high school sporting events. Most of the area’s schools have been following the guidance Little set out on Jan. 23, which states that schools can allow up to 40 percent of their gymnasium’s capacity, or up to four spectators for student-athletes, whichever is larger, as long as physical distancing requirements can be maintained or masks are worn.
In fact, Lewiston has a home boys’ basketball game today against Lake City. The Bengals will have freshman, junior varsity and varsity games that begin at noon. Capacity is being capped at 800 fans total at the new facility in the Orchards. Many other gyms around the area are much smaller and can’t hold near as many people, but are doing their best to abide by the new guidance
The issue the IHSAA is running into is many of its host sites can’t maintain the physical distancing requirements it would take to allow 40 percent capacity.
Many student-athletes, parents and fans have taken to social media in recent months to express their anger about the decisions the group, as well as other educators in the state, have made concerning attendance at interscholastic sporting events. The memo seems to be an attempt at a response to those cries of allowing more people to attend these events.
Stating that all of its boys’ and girls’ basketball tournament title games, as well as the state wrestling tournaments, are conducted at the Idaho Center in Nampa, the group said in the memo, “Our State Tournament committee feels that denying students the opportunity to play and compete in such a venue outweighs the option to move to smaller venues.”
Adding about the wrestling tournament, the memo reads, “As with any wrestling tournament, the number of participants and essential personnel required in this unique sport will subtract from the overall percent of people in a venue.”
The city of Nampa, which owns the Idaho Center, also has a say in how many fans can attend events in that facility.
What it amounts to is about 1,800 fans will be able to watch events at the Idaho Center, and around 200-300 spectators would be able to attend games at the other sites for the basketball tournaments.
The girls’ state basketball tournament is Feb. 17-20 and will be conducted at Nampa High School (Class 1A Division II), Columbia High School (Class 1A Division I), Bishop Kelly High School (Class 2A), Middleton High School (Class 3A), Mountain View High School (Class 4A) and the Idaho Center (Class 5A).
The boys’ state basketball tournament is March 3-6 and will take place at Caldwell High School (Class 1A Division II), Vallivue High School (Class 1A Division I), Eagle High School (Class 2A), Columbia High School (Class 3A), Rocky Mountain High School (Class 4A) and the Idaho Center (Class 5A).
The state wrestling tournament will be a one-day tournament for the four classifications this year in a two-day period, with the event taking place at the Idaho Center. Class 4A and 5A will take place Feb. 26, and Class 2A and 3A will be conducted Feb. 27.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.