The Idaho High School Activities Association announced it cut $90,000 from its budget year-over-year, the group announced during its June board of directors meeting earlier this week.
The organization also is projecting a possible 10 percent decrease in ticket revenue, and if state tournaments couldn’t be conducted because of a catastrophic event, like the coronavirus pandemic, executive director Ty Jones announced the group would have about two-thirds of a year’s worth of money in savings to run the association.
The group discussed trimming the fat from the budget, and it was approved by voice vote during a videoconference.
One instance in how the IHSAA will trim the fat will be by moving more of their meetings and clinics to virtual meetings instead of in-person meetings in Boise and in other places throughout the state. By doing more meetings virtually, Jones said the group could save about $25,000 this year. Meetings include two board meetings, numerous committee meetings and by doing rules clinics via Zoom or another platform.
“Not the type of meetings that we want to have, I’m not going to lie about that, its just that in these times and what schools are going through with this economic downturn, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to be spending money when we can, as close as possible, to come up with different kinds of avenues to hold our meetings,” Jones said.
Jones said the IHSAA could save almost $5,000 on committee meetings, $10,000 for board meetings and another $10,000 for rules clinics.
Jones also said the group would cut down on out-of-state travel to different functions, unless it was of a legal variety. He said assistant directors Mike Federico and Julie Hammons still would travel to functions throughout the state.
Also, the group will cut down on its educational and training sessions and will have their salaries frozen.
Also, the IHSAA approved state tournament assignments for the 2021-22 school year.
The state cross country meet will be conducted Oct. 30, 2021, at the Lewis-Clark State College cross country course next to the new Lewiston High School. The Class 1A Division I and II tournaments will be in Lewiston, with the Division I tournament at the Activity Center at LCSC and the Division II tournament at the high school.
This year’s Class 5A softball state play-in game will take place at 1 p.m. May 15 at Grangeville.
However, the Class 2A golf tournament, which was set to take place at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, has been moved to Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley, Idaho. Hammons said that was more of a logistical move and the course did not back out of its commitment.
Kendrick junior Erin Morgan and Genesee senior Owen Crowley were named members of the Student Advisory Council for the upcoming school year. They will serve as liasons between the student-athletes, administrators and members of the IHSAA.
The IHSAA named Mike Tatko the group’s official of the year. Tatko, who is the Lewis-Clark region business manager for Avista Utilities, has been a high school football referee for 20 years.
“I was floored when I found out,” Tatko said. “There are so many deserving officials in District II and throughout the state. It’s an unbelievable honor. Just like administrators, teachers, coaches, trainers, we do it for the kids.”
Tatko also pointed out several mentors, including Jim Bershaw, Dan Marsh, Corky Fazio, Gary Allen, Gary Barker, Butch Croy, Dan Davenport, Bobby Hicks and Don Judd, who have been important to him and his development as an official.
“I’ve been fortunate to officiate eight state championship games, but whether it’s a seventh-grade game in Craigmont or the 5A state championship game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, to the participants in that game, that is the most important thing going on in their lives, and as officials, we are obligated to give them our best effort,” Tatko said.
