If UI has postseason aspirations, game vs. Montana is must-win

Idaho linebacker Paul Moala, right, celebrates after intercepting a pass during an Oct. 1 Big Sky game against Northern Colorado.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Not much has to be said about what’s at stake at noon today for Idaho in the 88th Little Brown Stein rivalry game against Montana.

The Grizzlies (5-0, 2-0) come into this game ranked No. 2 in the Football Championship Subdivision, deservedly so.

Tags

Recommended for you