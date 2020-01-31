IEL to see changes coming this fall

The Inland Empire League will have a fresh look this fall.
Starting in the 2020-21 academic year, the league’s seven schools — four in Class 5A and three in 4A — will play in a combined seven-team Inland Empire League in soccer, volleyball, basketball and, potentially, baseball and softball.
Administrators from across the league — which includes 4A Moscow, 5A Lewiston and five schools in the Coeur d’Alene area — voted earlier this month to make the change in hopes of building a stronger league and easing scheduling difficulties in geographically remote northern Idaho.
The Coeur d’Alene Press was the first to report the change.
“I think really what it comes down to is a seven-team league is a lot more interesting than a three- or four-team league,” Moscow High School principal Erik Perryman said. “So we want to be more of a league than a scheduling alliance.
“We still play a lot of the 5A schools, but this format will make it more interesting.”
The 4A and 5A teams still will play in regional and state tournaments in their respective classifications, but regular-season league games will go toward conference standings in a single, seven-team league.
The 4A schools are Moscow, Sandpoint and Lakeland, while the 5A programs are Coeur d’Alene, Lake City, Post Falls and Lewiston.
“We consider ourselves an IEL league,” Lewiston athletic director Corey Williams said. “... Across the board, we’re trying to ease that burden of scheduling and put some teeth back into those 4A and 5A games.”
Williams said conversations started in the fall when there was confusion in the bylaws on tiebreakers between two soccer programs. Since not every 5A team played every 4A team, the rules were murky once tiebreakers got outside of overall records and head-to-head matchups.
“So it made it kind of muddy when it came to what that seeding criteria looked like,” Williams said. “Do you have to play all of them twice for it to count? Is it only the ones you played twice?”
From there, conversations progressed to scheduling challenges, and ways to make the IEL more competitive and interesting for fans and players.
“I’m hoping it will up our play-level,” Perryman said. “You get better by playing good teams, and those 5A teams tend to be pretty strong and give you more (competitive options).”
Sports that will not be included in the combined league are football, wrestling and track and field.
Williams said football is left out “because it’s a numbers game,” and the league wants to keep player safety as the top priority.
And sports like wrestling and track are more tournament-based and generally don’t have many head-to-head matchups anyway.
Williams said although the scheduling aspect has been agreed upon, other particulars still are being worked out. But the top teams in their respective classifications likely will hold the top seeding in their regional tournament.
“We’ll use the IEL league standings to seed our own district tournaments,” Perryman said. “If Moscow ends up being ahead of Sandpoint and Lakeland, we’d still be first place even if we were third place in the (combined) IEL.
“I think it will add some intrigue to things.”
Williams and Perryman each noted a potential challenge that could come with the change when examining struggling programs in a sport. Moscow’s enrollment of about 760 is less than half of Lake City’s (about 1,640) — the largest school in the league. So Lake City has more athletes to draw from.
The cyclical nature of high school sports means some programs will see success for a period of time, while others might struggle.
“That’s something we’re still going to look at,” Williams said. “Especially at the sub-varsity level, some of those smaller schools can be more limited.”
Said Perryman, “It’s hard to build a program if you’re not competitive at all. Knowing the other coaches and ADs in the IEL, I think the people would be flexible with how that would work. We’re all about the kids.”
IEL teams often have to rely on Washington schools to build their nonconference schedules. But with eastern Washington programs often going through classification changes and other Idaho teams hesitant to make the trip north, IEL teams were left waiting when trying to fill their slates.
Now, they not only will fill some holes in their schedules, but have more games that matter.
“We want to be competitive and play competitive schools,” Perryman said, “and so does everyone else.”
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.