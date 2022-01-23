MOSCOW — For the second time this season, the Idaho women's basketball game against Portland State has to be rescheduled.
The game, which originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 1 but had to be moved because of COVID-19 issues within the Vikings' program, was set to take place at 2 p.m. Monday. However, because of virus protocols in the Vandals' program, it has to be shuffled once again.
It now has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Feb. 14 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Idaho tentatively is scheduled to play two home games this week, at 6 p.m. Thursday against Montana and 2 p.m. Saturday against Montana State.