Idaho women use run to surge past Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Sophomore forward Beyonce Bea tallied 24 points and nine rebounds as the Idaho women’s basketball team used a 15-2 third-quarter run Saturday to put away the Weber State Wildcats 74-62 in a Big Sky Conference game at the Dee Events Center.
“I told them, ‘These guys are a desperate team,’” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “‘They haven’t won a game. They are going to come out and play hard. We embarrassed them last night. They are going to come out hard.’ I think we really had to endure that first punch from them ... but I love the way we just dug our heels back in and slowly grinded away and got in front.”
Senior guard Gabi Harrington added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (9-5, 8-2 Big Sky), who swept the series against the Wildcats and now have won three in a row. Junior guard Gina Marxen finished with 14 points and eight assists, and freshman guard Sydney Gandy came off the bench to score 10 points.
“I told Bea at the end of the game, ‘Great job for leading us in these two games,’” Newlee said. “And Gina really stepped up her game getting to the free-throw line in the second half ... and it was huge ’cause we needed her leadership out there as well. She can’t play passive. She has to be attacking like she did in the second half, and I thought she was fantastic.”
Aloma Solovi had 14 points to lead Weber State (0-11, 0-8). Jadyn Matthews contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Shianne Johnson had 10 points.
The Wildcats held a 17-11 advantage after the first quarter, but UI came back to take the lead early in the second and went to the locker room up 30-28. The Vandals were just 9-for-34 (26.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-19 (21.1 percent) behind the arc, but hung around because Weber State turned it over 11 times.
Up 33-32 early in the third, Bea started the game-changing run with a 3. Harrington followed with three consecutive layups, including a traditional three-point play to finish it off, to push Idaho to a 43-34 lead with 5:21 left. Marxen finished off the spurt with five consecutive points as the Vandals surged ahead 48-34. The Wildcats cut it to nine late in the third, but Idaho went to the fourth quarter leading 53-41.
The closest Weber State got from there was eight points.
Idaho next plays at Eastern Washington at 6:05 p.m. Thursday.
IDAHO (9-5, 8-2)
Bea 9-23 3-4 24, Alexander 2-5 1-2 6, Atchley 0-4 2-4 2, Marxen 2-7 9-9 14, Harrington 6-12 4-5 18, Gandy 3-12 1-2 10, King 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 20-26 74.
WEBER STATE (0-11, 0-8)
Matthews 5-7 1-2 11, Torbert 2-8 0-0 4, Pentzer 2-5 2-2 6, Johnson 4-9 1-2 10, Solovi 6-11 1-1 14, Parra 4-6 0-0 8, Thoms 0-1 0-0 0, Hickok 3-7 3-5 9. Totals 26-54 8-12 62.
Idaho 12 18 23 21—74
Weber State 17 11 13 21—62
3-point goals — Idaho 10-35 (Bea 3-9, Gandy 3-9, Harrington 2-6, Marxen 1-3, Alexander 1-4, Atchley 0-2, King 0-2), Weber State 2-6 (Solovi 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Matthews 0-1, Torbert 0-2). Rebounds — Idaho 36 (Bea 9), Weber State 35 (Matthews 10). Assists — Idaho 15 (Marxen 8), Weber State 10 (Torbert 5). Total fouls — Idaho 14, Weber State 23.