SAN DIEGO — The Idaho women's basketball team got off to a slow start, got fired up in the middle, then held off the opposition at the end Sunday.
Freshman guard Rosa Smith and junior guard Sydney Gandy each finished with 17 points as the Vandals turned back the challenge of New Mexico State 68-62 in the USD Winter Classic at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Smith added six assists for Idaho (2-4), which went 23-for-46 (50 percent) from the field, including 13-for-20 (65 percent) in the final two quarters, and was 13-of-24 (54.2 percent) from distance. Senior guard Tiana Johnson added 10 points and six rebounds. Gandy went 6-of-9 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range, just one day after going 1-for-13 overall and 0-of-7 from outside in an 84-80 loss to Nevada.
Sylena Peterson finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for the Aggies (3-5), who finished just 23-for-68 (33.8 percent) shooting. Molly Kaiser chipped in 11 points. Taylor Donaldson contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
New Mexico State charged out of the gates, scoring 10 of the first 11 points en route to a 22-8 advantage after the first quarter.
Back came the Vandals, who went on a 36-12 spurt in the next 14:32 of game time to take a 44-34 lead with 5:28 left in the third. The Aggies sliced that down to two with 32 seconds to go in the quarter and were down 47-44 going to the fourth.
New Mexico State tied it early in the fourth on a Peterson 3, but Idaho got three 3s from Gandy in a 2:26 stretch to take a 58-51 edge with 6:45 remaining. The Aggies got it to within 58-55 on Donaldson's jumper before the Vandals bumped their lead back out to eight at the 3:04 mark.
New Mexico State had a final charge left, as Peterson scored the next seven points to trail just 63-62 with 2:04 to go in regulation. However, Johnson's 3 on the next possession made it a four-point game, and Idaho held on from there.
The Vandals next play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Texas A&M Commerce.