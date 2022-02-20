MOSCOW — Junior Beyonce Bea continued on her tear, and the Idaho women’s basketball team overcame its regional rival with a second-half surge Saturday.
Bea, the preseason MVP in the Big Sky Conference, had a game-high 26 points along with 11 rebounds as the Vandals surged past Eastern Washington 79-72 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Freshman guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston High School standout, chipped in 14 points for the Vandals (7-16, 6-8), who have won two of their past three games and are 6-6 since the calendar year began. Senior guard Tiana Johnson finished wtih 10 points for Idaho, which went 18-for-20 (90 percent) at the line including 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) in the final quarter.
Jaydia Martin and Jaleesa Lawrence each finished with 17 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (7-18, 5-11), who have lost the past nine games in the series and haven’t beaten the Vandals since a 71-64 decision on Jan. 12, 2018. Alexis Pettis contributed 14 points and Jacinta Buckley tallied 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The lead changed 12 times throughout the contest, more so in the first half as Eastern Washington went into the locker room up 35-32.
But a 12-2 run to start the third quarter put Idaho up for good. Sophomore guard Paris Atchley started the spurt with a layup, then her 3-pointer capped it to put the Vandals up 44-37 with 6:05 left in the quarter.
“We talked extensively about energy in the second half and playing a hard 20 minutes defensively,” coach Jon Newlee said. “I didn’t like the way we came out early and I thought we needed to pick it up. In the third quarter, we really turned it around.”
Three times in the next seven-plus minutes the Eagles got the deficit to within three points, but every time Idaho was there to answer. Pettis’ layup to start the fourth got Eastern Washington within 53-50, but on the next possession, Wallace hit a 3 to push the advantage back to six. Wallace’s traditional three-point play gave the Vandals a 63-52 edge at the 8:05 mark, and the Eagles could get no closer.
Idaho continues a five-game homestand at 2 p.m. Monday against Montana.
EASTERN WASHINGTON (7-18, 5-11)
Martin 6-17 2-3 17, Lawrence 5-11 5-6 17, Buckley 5-12 2-2 13, Knowles 3-5 0-0 6, Zylak 0-3 2-2 2, Pettis 5-14 4-4 14, Rice 1-2 0-0 3, Boesel 0-4 0-0 0, Cunill 0-2 0-0 0, Van Buren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 15-17 72.
IDAHO (7-16, 6-8)
Bea 9-20 7-7 26, Johnson 3-7 2-2 10, Atchley 4-6 0-0 9, Gandy 2-11 1-2 7, Kirby 1-4 3-4 5, Wallace 4-6 3-3 14, Forsyth 2-11 2-2 6, Rubino 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 18-20 79.
Eastern Washington 19 16 13 24—72
Idaho 15 17 21 26—79
3-point goals — Eastern Washington 7-28 (Martin 3-8, Lawrence 2-5, Rice 1-2, Buckley 1-3, Knowles 0-1, Van Buren 0-1, Pettis 0-4, Boesel 0-4), Idaho 9-29 (Wallace 3-5, Johnson 2-6, Gandy 2-8, Atchley 1-2, Bea 1-3, Forsyth 0-2, Kirby 0-3). Rebounds — Eastern Washington 50 (Buckley 12), Idaho 40 (Bea 11). Assists — Eastern Washington 12 (Zylak 4), Idaho 16 (Gandy 7). Total fouls — Eastern Washington 20, Idaho 12. A — 466.