ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It’s been 10 days since the Idaho women’s basketball team previously stepped on the court. It looked pretty obvious the Vandals hadn’t played in almost two weeks.
Idaho went a combined 5-for-31 (16.1 percent) from the field in the second and fourth quarters Saturday in an 80-49 loss to Richmond in the Navy Classic at Alumni Hall.
Siobhan Ryan had 23 points and five rebounds for the Spiders (5-1), who at one point in the first half had a 20-point lead. Maggie Doogan added 13 points and five rebounds. Grace Townsend finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Vandals (0-3), who finished 17-for-65 (26.2 percent) shooting for the game. Sophomore guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout, chipped in 11 points. Junior guard Sydney Gandy finished with 10 points and four assists.
At least in the first quarter, Idaho was competitive, holding a 16-13 lead with 4:16 remaining on freshman guard Asha Phillips’ 3-pointer.
However, Richmond scored the next 17 points to bridge the first and second quarters, create separation and take a 30-16 advantage. The Spiders took a 40-20 lead late in the half before going into the locker room up 40-22.
The Vandals were able to pull within 13 points, at 60-47, with 6:39 to go in the game, but Richmond tallied 20 of the final 22 points of the contest.
The Spiders held advantages in rebounds (49-34), points off turnovers (22-6), bench points (29-17) and points in the paint (30-18).
Idaho next plays at 10 a.m. Pacific today against Navy at the same site.
RICHMOND (5-1)
Ryan 7-14 4-4 23, Townsend 3-5 3-4 10, Budnik 2-5 3-4 8, Hill 1-3 6-6 8, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Doogan 5-12 2-2 13, Krista Grava 4-7 0-0 8, Rogers 1-2 2-2 4, Lewandowski 1-1 1-2 4, Boone 0-4 0-0 0., Burgos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 21-24 80.