The University of Idaho soccer coaching staff announced the additions of transfers Julia Bailey and Brooke Jones to the roster for the upcoming season.
Bailey, a sophomore center back from Ottawa, Ontario, is coming from the University of Memphis. She saw time in seven matches for the Tigers in 2019, being named to the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team as a freshman.
“Julia has a little bit of everything in her game.” coach Jeremy Clevenger said in a news release. “She is tall, athletic, good on the ball, smart, and good in the air. We look for her to make an immediate impact on the team.”
Jones, a junior goalkeeper from Lafayette, Ore., played for two seasons with Division III George Fox. She started 11 games as a sophomore with an 0.65 goals-against average. As a freshman, she allowed just two goals for the Bruins.
“Brooke will bring a lot of experience to our goalkeeping regime. Brooke is tall, athletic, great in the air, and a good shot stopper. Brooke has a great mentality. She is very competitive and pushes herself to be great,” Clevenger said.
SWIMMING WSU leads two-day meet with UI
MOSCOW — Taylor McCoy won two individual medleys to help Washington State to a 121-85 lead against Idaho after the first of a two-day women’s swim meet Friday at the University of Idaho Swim Center.
Katie Hale won two events for Idaho.
50 butterfly — Katie Hale, UI, 24.21; 500 freestyle — Josie Liebzeit, WSU, 5:03.89; 200 IM — Taylor McCoy, WSU, 2:03.75; 50 free — Chloe Larson, WSU, 22.86; 50 breaststroke — Alexandria Vartiainen, WSU, 29.95; 400 IM — Taylor McCoy, WSU, 4:23.17; 100 fly — Rylie Jones, UI, 56.22; 200 free — Michee Van Rooyen, WSU, 1:52.64; 100 breast — Hailey Grotte, WSU, 1:04.67; 100 back — Katie Hale, UI, 55.40; 100 backstroke — Ani Husaby, UI 58.18.