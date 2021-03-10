BOISE — Idaho freshman guard Sydney Gandy had 23 points Tuesday as the second-seeded Vandals opened the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament with an easy 67-53 quarterfinal-round victory against No. 7 seed Northern Arizona at Idaho Central Arena.
“The (players) were just ready to step up, and Sydney was certainly ready for this stage tonight,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said.
With the victory, the Vandals (16-6) advance to play third-seeded Montana State (17-6), which beat Sacramento State 66-55 in a quarterfinal matchup later in the day, at 8 p.m. Pacific today here.
Senior foward Gabi Harrington added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Idaho, which had a 50-37 edge on the glass and was 28-for-70 from the field (40 percent). Sophomore Beyonce Bea finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and senior guard Allison Kirby had three points but she chipped in 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Regan Schenck paced the Lumberjacks with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Vandals did it without two of their best players as junior guard Gina Marxen and Big Sky Top Reserve award winner Hailey Christopher each did not play.
“The (kids) just came together and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to be resilent with what this crazy year is going to bring us,’” said Newlee, who noted that Harrington and senior forward Natalie Klinker were out for extended periods of time this season. “It was hard for us to be at full strength all year. These guys just had to step up.”
Idaho scored the first seven points of the game as Gandy hit a jumper, Harrington finished off a fast break with a short shot and Kirby got her only points of the night on a 3-pointer.
The Vandals expanded their lead to 12 with a 6-0 run as Gandy finished it off with a pair of free throws and a jumper to give Idaho an 18-6 lead with 3:04 left in the first. Northern Arizona was able to get its deficit under double digits and trailed 20-12 after the first.
“I think Gina has just helped me a lot, practicing with her throughout the year and going at her every day is just great mental preparation,” Gandy said of the third-team All-Big Sky player. “Just play your game and don’t think too much.”
The Vandal defense took control in the second. They limited the Lumberjacks to just 2-for-17 shooting from the field (11.8 percent), and NAU missed all five of its 3-point attempts as Idaho started to pull away.
“I thought our defense controlled the game tonight,” Newlee said. “It was just an outstanding job of bringing so much energy and effort on the defensive end, especially in that first half, and particularly in the second quarter, really changed the game. They have a lot of firepower. They’re a good offensive basketball team, and I really thought we took them out of it.”
A Vandal 14-1 run during a 6:47 stretch of the quarter saw Idaho expanded its lead from 20-14 to 34-15. Harrington scored 10 of her points during that stretch. The Vandals held a 34-17 lead at halftime.
Northern Arizona coach Loree Payne said her team just could never dig themselves out of the early hole.
“Idaho came out on fire, and it felt like it kind of put us on our heels right away, and we were just never really able to get back into it,” Payne said. “We struggled putting the ball in the basket in the first half, and it was a big challenge to get out of a hole against a good team like that.”
Idaho increased its advantage to 22 points midway through the third quarter. The Lumberjacks tried to hit back, pulling to within 48-37 going to the fourth.
“We just kept talking about the need to attack them,” Harrington said. “To keep pushing on the boards. And to step on their throats and keep pushing the ball.”
But the Vandals steadily built on their lead in the fourth, never allowing NAU to get closer than 10 the rest of the way.
“I’m really proud of the way these guys came out and played,” Newlee said. “They just played with no fear. That’s what we talked about, coming out and playing our game. I said if we played as hard as we can as long as we can, good things are going to happen for us.”
NORTHERN ARIZONA (13-13)
Schnek 5-15 1-2 12, Maio 4-9 0-0 9, Bailey 4-10 0-0 8, Nakai 3-6 0-0 8, Rasheed 3-12 1-5 7, N. Moran 3-3 0-0 7, Rodabaugh 1-6 0-0 2, O. Moran 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 2-9 53.
IDAHO (16-6)
Gandy 9-19 2-2 23, Harrington 9-23 2-3 22, Bea 4-11 0-0 8, Klinker 3-3 0-0 6, Kirby 1-5 0-2 3, Atchley 2-7 1-2 5, King 0-1 0-0 0, Pulliam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 5-9 67.
Northern Arizona 12 5 20 16—53
Idaho 20 14 14 19—67
3-point goals — Northern Arizona 5-17 (Nakai 2-3, N. Moran 1-1, Maio 1-3, Schenck 1-5, Rasheed 0-1, Bailey 0-2, Rodabaugh 0-2), Idaho 6-27 (Gandy 3-8, Harrington 2-12, Kirby 1-2, Bea 0-1, King 0-1, Atchley 0-3). Rebounds — Northern Arizona 37 (Bailey 9), Idaho 50 (Harrington 13). Assists — Northern Arizona 9 (Schenck 4), Idaho 9 (Kirby 4). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 11, Idaho 10.