Idaho women let double-digit lead evaporate in loss at Utah Valley

Utah Valley's Mae Afoa, left, and Idaho senior guard Tiana Johnson battle for a rebound during Wednesday's nonconference game at UCCU Center. Johnson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals.

 Utah Valley Athletics

OREM, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team just couldn’t keep the momentum going from an exciting victory three days earlier.

Utah Valley scored the final five points of Wednesday’s nonconference game to knock off the Vandals 59-57 at UCCU Center.

Tags

Recommended for you