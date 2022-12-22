Idaho women let double-digit lead evaporate in loss at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team just couldn’t keep the momentum going from an exciting victory three days earlier.
Utah Valley scored the final five points of Wednesday’s nonconference game to knock off the Vandals 59-57 at UCCU Center.
Eleyana Tafisi finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Wolverines (3-8), who went 21-for-58 (36.2%) shooting from the field. Shay Fano, who hit a free throw with 32.4 seconds left to give Utah Valley the lead for good, Chipped in 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior guard Tiana Johnson had 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (4-7), who went just 2-for-16 (12.5%) from the field in the fourth quarter, including 1-of-9 late. Senior forward Beyonce Bea tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Idaho took an 18-12 advantage after the first quarter thanks to the Wolverines going just 2-for-12 (16.6%) shooting. The Vandals had an 11-point lead twice in the second quarter and headed to the locker roomk with a 30-23 advantage.
In the third, the two teams went back-and-forth, with Utah Valley scoring the first nine points to grab the lead, only to see Idaho counter back. The Vandals then had a 10-point spurt in a 2:23 stretch midway through to hold a seven-point edge. Idaho had a 10-point cushion thanks to a 3-pointer from freshman guard Asha Phillips before heading to the fourth up 52-45.
However, the Wolverines tallied the first seven points of the final period to forge a 52-52 tie. Bea’s traditional three-point play put the Vandals back in front at the 5:03 mark, and her layup with 2:08 remaining gave Idaho a 57-54 advantage.
But Bea missed a pair of free throws on the Vandals’ next possession, and Jaeden Brown’s three-point play with 1:18 to go tied it again. Idaho missed a 3 on its next possession, with Johnson fouled Fano. Fano missed the first but made the second to put Utah Valley in front.
The Vandals took a timeout, and Bea missed a shot with Brown grabbing the rebound. Idaho fouled twice to get the Wolverines in the bonus situation, and Kaylee Byon hit one of two free throws with 17 seconds left. The Vandals called another timeout, but Bea’s shot was blocked out of bounds, giving Idaho one more opportunity. Unfortunately, junior Sydney Gandy missed a layup and Utah Valley grabbed the rebound with one second to go.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at home against Montana State.