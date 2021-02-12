MOSCOW — Diaba Konate hit a jumper in the paint with 1:08 remaining to put Idaho State in the lead, and the Bengals held on down the stretch Thursday to beat Idaho’s women’s basketball team 63-58 in a battle of the top two teams in the Big Sky Conference at Memorial Gym.
“Credit to Idaho State,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “They came in here and played some great defense. We have to get tougher.”
Konate had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists but eight turnovers to pace the Bengals (15-1, 11-0 Big Sky), who have won 14 consecutive games. Dora Goles tallied 14 points and four rebounds, Estefania Ors finished with 11 points and Delaney Moore contributed 10 points and seven rebounds.
Senior guard Gabi Harrington paced the Vandals (11-6, 10-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Beyonce Bea added 12 points and five rebounds, but no other Idaho player scored more than eight points.
“I thought Gabi played well,” Newlee said. “She’s a tough kid, that kind of style doesn’t bother her, she likes it and will play like that.”
The loss snaps the Vandals’ five-game winning streak.
It looked like Idaho would extend the win streak to six and pull just percentage points behind Idaho State for the top spot in the league when Bea hit a jumper in the paint with 1:37 left in regulation to put the Vandals up 58-57. But on the next possession, Konate hit her big basket for a 59-58 Idaho State edge. Konate came up huge again, this time on the defensive end, as she stripped Idaho junior post Hailey Christopher of the ball, and she was fouled by junior guard Gina Marxen.
Idaho State was not in the bonus situation, so they got the ball out of bounds. The Bengals ran the clock down, and Goles converted in the lane for a three-point Idaho State lead. Idaho called a 30-second timeout, then Harrington missed a 3 with Ors coming down with the rebound and being fouled by Marxen. Ors converted both free throw attempts for the final margin.
The Vandals raced out to a 16-8 lead in the first 8:33 of the game, and were up by five at the end of the first. Idaho expanded it to 10 early in the second on a Marxen 3, but Idaho State pulled to within 24-23 with 3:09 to go before halftime on an Ors free throw. Konate’s jumper with eight seconds left pulled the Bengals into a 29-29 tie at intermission.
Idaho State grabbed a six-point lead midway through the third at 39-33 before Idaho countered back with a 9-0 spurt on a pair of 3s by freshman guard Sydney Gandy and a 3 from Harrington to take a 42-39 edge. But the Bengals ended the quarter on an 8-2 run and held a 47-44 lead going to the fourth.
Neither team had a lead larger than five in the final 10 minutes.
The two teams will play each other again at noon Saturday at the same site.
IDAHO STATE (15-1, 11-0)
Goles 6-14 2-2 14, Konate 6-12 0-0 13, Ors 4-11 3-4 11, Moore 5-10 0-0 10, Bourne 3-8 0-0 6, Oltrogge 1-4 4-4 7, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Whitman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 9-10 63.
IDAHO (11-6, 10-3)
Harrington 8-20 2-2 22, Bea 6-14 0-0 12, Gandy 3-11 0-0 8, Marxen 2-12 0-0 6, Klinker 2-4 2-2 6, Christopher 0-4 2-2 2, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, Atchley 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-69 8-8 58.
Idaho State 11 18 18 16—63
Idaho 16 13 15 14—58
3-point goals — Idaho State 2-10 (Oltrogge 1-2, Konate 1-4, Goles 0-1, Bourne 0-1, Ors 0-2), Idaho 8-31 (Harrington 4-12, Gandy 2-7, Marxen 2-7, Bea 0-1, Atchley 0-1, Christopher 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho State 43 (Konate, Moore, Bourne 7), Idaho 43 (Harrington 10). Assists — Idaho State 13 (Konate 5), Idaho 10 (Harrington, Marxen 3). Total fouls — Idaho State 16, Idaho 17.