Idaho women hot from field in downing Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team got off to a fast start, but had a better finish Saturday.
Five Vandals scored in double figures as they had one of their best days shooting the ball of the season in an 82-73 victory against Weber State at the Dee Events Center.
Senior guard Louise Forsyth finished with 17 points for Idaho (6-15, 5-7), which is 5-5 since the calendar year began. Senior guard Tiana Johnson contributed 16 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 13 points and five assists. Junior Beyonce Bea tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Paris Atchley chipped in 10 points.
Daryn Hickok paced the Wildcats (8-16, 4-11) with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals before fouling out. Emma Torbert added 17 points and four assists. Jadyn Matthews finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Kori Pentzer contributed 10 points and four steals.
Despite turning it over 19 times and being outscored 25-20 in points off turnovers, the Vandals made the most of their possessions. They were 24-for-47 (51.1 percent) from the field, including 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) from beyond the arc. Idaho was 24-for-27 (88.9 percent) from the free-throw line, including 13-of-15 (86.7 percent) when it needed them in the fourth quarter.
The Vandals also held advantages in rebounds (31-28), fast-break points (13-6) as well as bench points (32-11).
Idaho held a 12-point lead a little more than eight minutes into the game and was up 24-16 after the first.
Weber State scored the first six points of the second to get within two, but the Vandals gradually built the lead back to 11 before the Wildcats got it to 39-34 at halftime.
Weber State eventually took the lead at 43-41 with 6:58 to go in the third and built it to six points with 3:15 left, but Idaho was able to erase most of that deficit and went to the fourth down 54-53.
After each team exchanged a pair of free throws, Idaho went on a 12-0 run, fueled by 3s from four different players, to take a 67-56 lead with 5:55 left. The Wildcats could get no closer than seven the rest of the way.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Montana.
IDAHO (6-15, 5-7)
Johnson 5-10 2-2 16, Bea 4-9 4-4 12, Atchley 4-6 2-2 10, Kirby 2-4 4-4 9, Allred 1-5 0-0 3, Forsyth 5-6 6-7 17, Gandy 3-5 4-6 13, Alexander 0-0 2-2 2, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 24-27 82.
WEBER STATE (8-16, 4-11)
Hickok 5-14 8-12 18, Torbert 7-12 0-0 17, Matthews 4-10 4-4 13, Pentzer 3-11 3-3 10, Solovi 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Williams 0-1 3-4 3, Lovell 0-1 2-2 2, Parra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 20-25 73.
Idaho 24 15 14 29—82
Weber State 16 18 20 19—73
3-point goals — Idaho 10-21 (Johnson 4-9, Gandy 3-3, Kirby 1-1, Forsyth 1-1, Allred 1-4, Atchley 0-1, Wallace 0-2), Weber State 7-17 (Torbert 3-5, Johnson 2-4, Matthews 1-1, Pentzer 1-5, Solovi 0-1, Parra 0-1). Fouled out — Hickok. Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Bea 7), Weber State 28 (Hickok 8). Assists — Idaho 16 (Kirby 7), Weber State 12 (Torbert 5). Total fouls — Idaho 17, Weber State 23. A — 444.