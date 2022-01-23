Idaho women have lack of firepower in OT loss at Sac State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In order for the Idaho women’s basketball team to get over the hump, it has to finish games off like the one Saturday.
The Vandals just didn’t have enough firepower in the end.
Sacramento State rallied from 10 points down around the midway mark of the fourth quarter in a Big Sky Conference game to force overtime, then the Hornets never trailed in the extra period in registering a 76-73 victory against Idaho at The Nest.
While the Vandals (4-13, 3-5) had three players in double figures, Sacramento State (7-9, 3-4) finished with four players with 10 or more points.
Lianna Tillman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who had a 26-8 edge in points in the paint and a 15-6 cushion in second-chance points. Isnelle Natabou tallied 18 points and 22 rebounds, which tied her for the second-most in a game in school history. Summer Menke had 13 points and Jazmin Carrasco finished with 10 points.
Junior guard Beyonce Bea had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists for Idaho, which now has lost three of its past four games and is 1-3 in games decided by five or fewer points. Senior guard Tiana Johnson and sophomore guard Sydney Gandy each finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Gandy also had eight assists.
The Vandals held a 10-point advantage twice in the fourth quarter, including at 61-51 at the 6:27 mark. But the Hornets hit five unanswered free throws, then a layup by Natabou with 3:54 left made it 61-58 Idaho. Bea responded with a jumper in the lane to push the advantage back to five around a minute later. Bea’s basket with 2:10 remaining made it a four-point Vandal lead.
But Natabou responded at the other end 43 seconds later, and after Idaho couldn’t convert at its end, Natabou converted again to tie it at 65 with 46 seconds to go.
The Vandals turned the ball over to give the Hornets a shot to win in regulation, but Tillman misfired on two chances to force the extra period.
The teams traded points in the first minute of overtime, but a Tillman jumper and two free throws by Carrasco put Sacramento State up 71-67 with 2:51 to go. Gandy followed by hitting a 3, but Tillman countered with another basket at the other end for a 73-70 Hornet lead and 2:16 remaining.
Idaho had chances on two consecutive possessions, but came up empty both times. A third opportunity arose on a Gandy steal. But Bea missed a shot with 28 seconds to go and Sacramento State got the rebound. The Vandals were forced to foul, and Tillman converted a pair of free throws for a five-point edge. Bea made a 3 at the 11-second mark, and Idaho had to foul once again. Menke converted 1-of-2 at the line, giving the Vandals a final chance, but Johnson’s 3 was off the mark at the buzzer.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Monday at home against Portland State.
IDAHO (4-13, 3-5)
Bea 10-20 0-0 21, Johnson 6-12 1-3 17, Gandy 6-10 0-0 17, Kirby 3-6 0-0 8, Milne 1-5 0-0 3, Forsyth 2-7 0-0 4, Wallace 1-3 0-0 3, Allred 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 1-3 73.
SACRAMENTO STATE (7-9, 3-4)
Tillman 11-26 2-2 26, Natabou 7-9 4-6 18, Menke 4-10 4-6 13, Peneueta 2-3 0-0 6, Rios 0-1 0-0 0, Carrasco 2-5 4-4 10, Enochs 1-3 0-0 3, Olivares 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 14-18 76.
Idaho 15 10 26 14 8—73
Sacramento State 13 13 22 17 11—76
3-point goals — Idaho 14-35 (Gandy 5-9, Johnson 4-7, Kirby 2-5, Bea 1-1, Wallace 1-3, Milne 1-4, Allred 0-1, Forsyth 0-5), Sacramento State 8-23 (Peneueta 2-3, Carrasco 2-3, Tillman 2-6, Enochs 1-2, Menke 1-5, Rios 0-1, Olivares 0-3). Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Kirby 7), Sacramento State 40 (Natabou 22). Assists — Idaho 23 (Gandy 8), Sacramento State 15 (Tillman 10). Total fouls — Idaho 13, Sacramento State 6. A — 308.