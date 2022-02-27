Idaho women has one of best games of season in beating Northern Colorado

MOSCOW — One of the best all-around efforts of the season has the Idaho women’s basketball team finally above .500 in conference play.
Five players scored 11 or more points Saturday as the Vandals beat the Northern Colorado Bears 88-79 in Big Sky Conference action at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Junior Beyonce Bea, the conference’s preseason MVP, continued her recent tear with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (10-16, 9-8), who now have won a season-best four consecutive games. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy led the way with 22 points, adding eight assists. Freshman guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston High School standout, had a career-high 16 points. Senior guard Allison Kirby finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Senior guard Tiana Johnson tallied 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Alexis Chapman tallied 19 points in a reserve role for the Bears (11-15, 7-11). Hanna Simental contributed 16 points. Kurstyn Harden had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Sydney Stensgard had 11 points off the bench before fouling out.
Idaho got off to a quick start, scoring 12 of the first 16 points of the contest in the first 2:44. Wallace finished the run with a layup and a 3-pointer.
The Vandals had mini-spurts of five and six points to eventually build their early lead to 13 before the end of the first quarter. Idaho led 26-15 at the quarter break.
The Vandals used an 8-0 run in a 2:49 stretch late in the second to take a 45-28 lead. It was 45-30 at halftime.
Idaho quickly went up by 21 at the start of the third. Midway through, it was 64-37 after Gandy drilled a 3.
Northern Colorado would whittle the advantage down to 12 at the start of the fourth. The Bears did have a final surge left in them, pulling to within 80-75 with 1:10 remaining in regulation, but the Vandals went 8-for-8 at the line to seal the deal.
Idaho next plays the first of back-to-back games against Portland State at 6 p.m. Monday at home.
NORTHERN COLORADO (11-15, 7-11)
Simental 4-11 4-4 16, Harden 7-12 1-1 15, Downing 4-6 0-1 9, Gorzeman 2-4 0-0 4, Isenbart 0-3 0-0 0, Chapman 7-10 4-4 19, Stensgard 4-8 1-1 9, Boyles 1-6 0-0 3, Lipe 0-1 2-2 2, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-13 79.
IDAHO (10-16, 9-8)
Gandy 7-13 4-4 22, Bea 8-14 5-7 21, Wallace 5-7 3-3 16, Kirby 6-9 0-0 13, Johnson 3-10 3-3 11, Forsyth 1-7 1-2 3, Rubino 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-61 16-19 88.
Northern Colorado 15 15 22 27—79
Idaho 26 19 22 21—88
3-point goals — Northern Colorado 9-23 (Simental 4-7, Stensgard 2-4, Chapman 1-2, Downing 1-3, Boyles 1-3, Gorzeman 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Isenbart 0-2), Idaho 10-24 (Gandy 4-10, Wallace 3-5, Johnson 2-5, Kirby 1-1, Bea 0-1, Forsyth 0-2). Fouled out — Downing, Stensgard. Rebounds — Northern Colorado 34 (Harden 8), Idaho 32 (Bea 10). Assists — Northern Colorado 13 (Harden 4), Idaho Gandy 20 (Gandy 8). Total fouls — Northern Colorado 20, Idaho 15. A — 888.