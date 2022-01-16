MOSCOW — The good times could only last for so long for the Idaho women’s basketball team.
Idaho State used a 17-6 run in the third quarter, then the Bengals had to hold off a late rally by the Vandals on Saturday in registering a 60-56 Big Sky Conference victory at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“A horrible third quarter,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “We lost the game in the third, the turnovers killed us tonight.”
Four players scored in double figures for Idaho State (10-6, 6-1), which is percentage points behind Southern Utah for first place in the conference. Tomekia Whitman and Ellie Smith each had 12 points and five rebounds. Diaba Konate had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dora Goles came off the bench to score 11 points for the Bengals, who had slight advantages in points in the paint (28-20) and points off turnovers (12-10).
Junior guard Beyonce Bea, the conference’s preseason MVP, finished with a season-high 25 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho (3-11, 2-3), which saw its two-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Louise Forsyth added 15 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Senior guard Tiana Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals, who outrebounded the Bengals 46-41 but committed 19 turnovers.
“Beyonce was great tonight,” Newlee said. “She was in attack mode. They couldn’t handle her. She took advantage of the looks she got and played with extreme confidence. I thought she had a great game both ways.”
Idaho State held a 31-29 edge at halftime, but held Idaho in check in the third quarter. The Vandals were just 2-for-13 (15.4 percent) from the field, including missing all five of their 3-point attempts.
The Bengals broke away late in the quarter, scoring the final 11 points to take a 48-35 lead to the fourth.
Idaho State built the lead to 11, at 53-42, with 6:49 left in regulation after a Konate layup. But Idaho tallied the next seven points, and Bea finished the run with a layyup at the 4:06 mark that made it 53-50.
The Bengals scored five of the next six points to make it 58-51 with 1:35 left, but Forsyth hit a layup with 1:20 to go, then was fouled shooting a 3 with 13 seconds remaining and made all three free throws to make it 58-56.
“I love the way we came back in the fourth,” Newlee said. “I thought we did a great job really digging in and forgetting about the third and dominated the fourth. But by then it’s too late against a good team like them. You can’t have these really bad quarters in this conference, everything was fine until that happened.”
However, Idaho was forced to foul three times because Idaho State hadn’t gotten into the bonus situation. The Vandals did, and on the third foul, it sent Whitman to the line, and she closed it out by hitting a pair of free throws.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. at Montana State.
IDAHO STATE (10-6, 6-1)
Whitman 4-11 4-10 12, Smith 6-8 0-1 12, Konate 5-12 0-0 12, Oltrogge 3-11 0-0 7, Ors 1-8 1-4 3, Goles 4-7 2-2 11, Garnett 1-5 0-0 3, Bernard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-17 60.
IDAHO (3-11, 2-3)
Bea 8-16 9-12 25, Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Gandy 1-11 1-2 4, Kirby 0-3 2-2 2, Atchley 0-1 0-2 0, Forsyth 5-13 3-3 15, Wallace 0-2 0-0 0, Rubino 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 15-21 56.
Idaho State 13 18 17 17—60
Idaho 14 15 6 21—56
3-point goals — Idaho State 5-16 (Konate 2-5, Goles 1-2, Garnett 1-2, Oltrogge 1-3, Ors 0-1, Bernard 0-1, Whitman 0-2), Idaho 5-24 (Johnson 2-6, Forsyth 2-7, Gandy 1-8, Kirby 0-1, Wallace 0-2). Fouled out — Smith. Rebounds — Idaho State 41 (Ors 9), Idaho 46 (Bea 12). Assists — Idaho State 13 (Konate, Ors 5), Idaho 9 (Kirby, Wallace 2). Total fouls — Idaho State 20, Idaho 15. A — 814.