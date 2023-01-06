SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Although Idaho’s women’s basketball team was having a hard time finding the bottom of the basket Thursday, the Vandals still found themselves in a tight game with the early lead in the Big Sky Conference hanging in the balance.
However, to win you’ve got to be able to score. In the fourth quarter, Idaho failed to do that.
Sacramento State outscored the Vandals 21-8 in the final 10 minutes and turned a close game into a 71-56 win at The Nest.
The Hornets (11-2, 2-0) had four players in double figures. Kahlaijah Dean had 26 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Isnelle Natabou added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kaylin Randhawa tallied 13 points and five rebounds. Katie Peneueta contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Freshman guard Rosa Smith finished with a career-high 30 points for Idaho (6-8, 2-1), which was outrebounded 47-21 despite forcing 14 turnovers. The Big Sky’s leading scorer, senior Beyonce Bea, had an awful night with 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting, adding nine rebounds. Freshman guard Asha Phillips had 10 points. Junior guard Sydney Gandy missed all three shots and played just 23 minutes before fouling out.
The two teams played close throughout, with neither team holding an advantage larger than four points until the fourth quarter outburst for Sacramento State. In fact, the lead changed 14 times, with 15 ties.
However, the Vandals had three of their eight turnovers in the fourth quarter. Idaho missed its first three shots, and the Hornets went on a 10-0 run that encompassed the final four seconds of the third quarter and stretched into the first 3:08 of the fourth in taking a 58-48 lead. Smith ended the drought at the 6:43 mark with a jumper to get the Vandals within eight, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.
For the contest, Idaho was 19-for-56 (33.9%) shooting, including 6-of-24 (25%) from 3-point range. Sacramento State held a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint.
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Portland State.