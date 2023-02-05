MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball team got off to a horrible start and spent the rest of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State trying to play catch-up. Unfortunately for the Vandals, they ran out of steam.
Kahlaijah Dean had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Hornets held off Idaho 77-70 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“I told our kids that these guys were going to come in fighting,” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said. “They were desperate. We just didn’t match that energy, which is very disappointing at home because I thought the environment was great. Once we made our comeback and we were right there, we made too many critical mistakes down the stretch.”
Kaylin Randhawa added 13 points off the bench for Sacramento State (16-6, 7-4), which went 27-for-58 (46.6%) from the field for the game. Isnelle Natabou chipped in 12 points.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals (9-14, 5-7), who shot 25% in the first half and never could recover. Freshman guard Rosa Smith finished with 11 points in a reserve role. Junior guard Sydney Gandy added 10 points.
Idaho couldn’t overcome a 3-for-15 (20%) shooting effort in the first quarter. Conversely, the Hornets were 10-of-14 (71.4%) overall, including 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range in the first 10 minutes.
Sacramento State scored the first six points and eight of the first 10 overall. After a Bea jumper in the lane, the Hornets then went on a 15-0 run in a 3:04 stretch late in the first and held a 23-4 advantage. It was a 20-point Sacramento State cushion with 1:10 to go, but Idaho was able to get within 27-8 at the end of the period.
That started a long, uphill climb for the Vandals, who found themselves down by as many as 24 points in the second quarter and went into the locker room down 44-24.
Idaho didn’t give in. Trailing by 23 a little more than halfway through the third quarter, the Vandals were able to cut into their deficit by going on an 11-2 spurt to end the quarter, as Bea had a traditional three-point play as well as a 3. Idaho went into the fourth quarter down by a more manageable 61-47 margin.
After the Hornets scored the opening basket of the final period, the Vandals continued to surge, using a 15-2 run to get within 66-62 with four minutes to go after Bea converted a layup. Another shot by Bea with 1:31 to go made it a one-possession game at 70-67.
“I thought we did a great job of flying around and changing up the defenses,” Newlee said. “I thought we also did a great job of executing offensively in the second half. We had our flow going, and we were getting some stops as well, getting into transition and getting into things quicker.”
Freshman forward Brooke Malone got a steal and Idaho had an opportunity to tie the game, but Smith committed an offensive foul to give Sacramento State the ball back. On that possession, Randhawa hit a 3 and was fouled on the play. She made the free throw, and the rally was short-circuited.
Idaho had a 38-29 rebounding edge, including 9-5 on the offensive glass. The Vandals also had advantages in second-chance points (12-5) and points in the paint, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
Idaho next plays at 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at home against regional rival Eastern Washington.