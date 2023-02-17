Idaho women come through in clutch vs. N. Colorado

Idaho freshman guard Rosa Smith, left, and freshman guard Asha Phillips, back, surround a Northern Colorado player during Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colo.

 Northern Colorado Athletics

GREELEY, Colo. — The climb for the Idaho women’s basketball team to get back to the .500 mark in the Big Sky Conference was a mountain that seemed to tough to get back up about three weeks ago. Now that the Vandals have gotten back to that point, they want to go higher.

Senior guard Tiana Johnson converted a right-handed hook shot with 23 seconds to go to give Idaho the lead for good, then the defense held strong on the final possession Thursday as the Vandals beat Northern Colorado 73-70 before 2,683 on Kids Day at Bank of Colorado Arena.

