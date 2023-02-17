Idaho women come through in clutch vs. N. Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The climb for the Idaho women’s basketball team to get back to the .500 mark in the Big Sky Conference was a mountain that seemed to tough to get back up about three weeks ago. Now that the Vandals have gotten back to that point, they want to go higher.
Senior guard Tiana Johnson converted a right-handed hook shot with 23 seconds to go to give Idaho the lead for good, then the defense held strong on the final possession Thursday as the Vandals beat Northern Colorado 73-70 before 2,683 on Kids Day at Bank of Colorado Arena.
“To be able to come in here in this environment, to be put behind the 8-ball having to play at noon (Mountain time) on a Thursday, Kids Day, people screaming ... I thought we did a great job of really executing through all the noise and all of the stuff that was going on here,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I told our players that I was really proud of them to come into this environment and win.”
It is the fifth win in the past six games for the Vandals (11-14, 7-7), who climbed back to break even in the conference after a 2-0 start, then a six-game losing streak. Idaho still has some work to do to get to the sixth spot, which would guarantee it a first-round bye in the upcoming conference tournament.
But that starts with Johnson, who has started to regain her confidence after struggling for the most of the season. In this one, she finished with 12 points one game after posting 18 points in an 88-62 rout Saturday of Eastern Washington at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea continued to state her case for being the conference’s player of the year. She had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists in playing all 40 minutes for the Vandals.
“I think drawing fouls was a big part of the game today and us getting to the line,” Bea said. “It was big for me to finish under contact.”
Sophomore guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout, chipped in 12 points and freshman guard Rosa Smith had 11 points and six assists.
Hannah Simenthal led four players in double figures for the Bears (11-15, 4-11) with 18 points. Delaynie Byrne added 17 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Averee Kleinhans tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Aniah Hall had 10 points.
In a game that saw five ties and nine lead changes, Idaho shot the ball extremely well in the first three quarters in going 22-for-40 (55%) but relied on its offensive rebounding in the fourth. Heading into the final period, they had no offensive rebounds in a stat Northern Colorado dominated. But the Vandals hit the glass hard to the tune of five offensive boards in the final 10 minutes, and that proved key.
Idaho, which had an 11-point lead with 3:49 to go in the third, found itself in a dogfight in the final period. It was Kleinhans’ jumper with 2:17 to go that put the Bears up 68-67.
However, on the next trip down the floor, Smith canned a 3-pointer to put the Vandals back up 70-68.
Northern Colorado responded with a Simenthal basket at the 1:35 mark to tie it. The Bears had a chance to take the lead, but Simenthal missed a shot and freshman guard Asha Phillips grabbed the rebound.
Newlee took a timeout with 33 seconds to set up a play, and it worked as Bea got the ball down to Johnson in the paint, and her hook shot rang true for a 72-70 Idaho lead.
Just shortly after the inbounds, Johnson got a steal and was fouled. She made the first free throw but missed the second as the Vandals held a three-point edge.
The Bears took a 30-second timeout to set up their offense. Gabi Fields attempted a 3, but Kleinhans got the rebound and Northern Colorado called another timeout to set up a final play. However, Andrews’ runner was off the mark and she was able to get the rebound, but freshman forward Brooke Malone stole the ball and Idaho hung on.
“I think they’ve done such a great job,” Newlee said of the recent stretch. “We made (a) change in the lineup, but our young kids have grown up a little bit. They’ve been through the fire now for quite some time. Four of out of those top eight players are freshmen. They’re getting better and they believe, and I just think they know have great leadership from Beyonce and (Johnson) and they’re really buying into everything.”
The Vandals next play at noon Pacific on Saturday at Northern Arizona.