SAN DIEGO — In a game that saw both teams come up with several runs, the Idaho women’s basketball team wasn’t able to counter a final spurt Saturday from Nevada.
The Wolf Pack used a 6-0 run in a 1:04 stretch of overtime and held off the Vandals 84-80 at the USD Winter Classic at Jenny Craig Pavilion.
Five players hit double figures for Nevada (3-3). Audrey Roden had 27 points to pace the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givins added 13 points and seven rebounds. Alyssa Jimenez chipped in 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylee Borden finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Victoria Davis tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Beyonce Bea finished with a season-high 34 points, adding 12 rebounds, for Idaho (1-4), which found itself down by six at halftime after holding an eight-point lead early in the second quarter. Senior guard Tiana Johnson had 12 points before fouling out. Sophomore guard Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout, chipped in 11 points.
Trailing 42-36 at halftime and down by eight points late in the third quarter, the Vandals scratched their way back into the game, tying it twice midway through the fourth quarter. Johnson actually gave Idaho the lead with 1:55 to go with a 3-pointer, and Wallace hit a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to put the Vandals up 69-66.
However, Roden connected from beyond the arc with six seconds remaining to tie it at 69, and junior guard Sydney Gandy missed a 3 for the win, sending the game to overtime.
In the extra period, each team scored a basket in the first minute before Nevada went on its game-defining spurt. The Vandals got it to within 82-80 with 16 seconds left as freshman guard Rosa Smith hit a 3. Wallace fouled Jimenez on the inbounds play, and she missed both free throws. However, Borden got the rebound and was fouled, making one free throw for a three-point edge, giving Idaho one final shot to tie it.
But Bea missed a 3 with four seconds remaining, with Davis getting the rebound. She was fouled and made one free throw for the final margin.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. today against New Mexico State at the same site.