LAHAINA, Hawaii — It certainly isn’t paradise right now for the Idaho women’s basketball team. In fact, it’s went from bad to worse.
The Vandals missed 24 of their first 25 shots Friday and never could recover, falling to Oregon State 79-49 in the Maui Jim Maui Classic at the Lahaina Civic Center.
“We rushed a lot of shots when we didn’t have to,” coach Jon Newlee said. “That set the tone for us early on.”
Greta Kampschroeder paced four Beavers (6-3) in double figures with 16 points, adding seven rebounds. Tea Adams had 13 points and seven assists. Talia von Oelhoffen finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Taylor Jones chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Former Clarkston High School standout Ashlyn Wallace came off the bench and had 16 points and four assists to lead the Vandals (1-8), who have lost eight consecutive games since opening the season with a 95-46 win Nov. 9 against Lewis-Clark State.
“I thought our freshmen did a great job tonight,” Newlee said. “Ashlyn started taking shots she had been passing up and Jordan (Allred) came in and gave us a spark.”
Oregon State dominated in almost every facet of the game. The Beavers held a 54-38 rebounding edge, 23-9 in assists, 14-3 in fast-break points, 12-5 in second-chance points and 17-2 in points off turnovers.
Oregon State was 28-for-66 (42.4 percent) overall from the field, including a blazing 16-for-30 (53.3 percent) from 3-point range, and 7-of-11 at the free-throw line (63.6 percent). Conversely, Idaho finished 19-for-71 (26.8 percent) from the field, inlcuding 8-for-35 (22.9 percent) from outside, and was 3-of-6 (50 percent) at the line.
The Vandals’ only made field goal in the first 12:16 of the game was a jumper from senior guard Tiana Johnson at the 8:23 mark of the first to pull Idaho within 3-2. After that, the Beavers went on a 16-1 run to push their advantage to 16. The bleeding was stopped when Johnson hit a 3 to make it a 13-point deficit.
The Vandals drew to within 11 on a Wallace layup in the paint with 2:39 left before halftime, but Oregon State put it out of reach with an 8-3 run to end the half and go into the locker room up 31-15. Idaho got no closer.
“Allowing just 31 points in a half then giving up 32 in the third quarter,” Newlee said. “We lost our defensive intensity and we can’t play like that.”
The Vandals next play at 7 p.m. today here against Northern Iowa.
IDAHO (1-8)
Bea 3-11 0-0 6, Forsyth 3-17 0-0 7, Gandy 1-9 0-0 3, Kirby 0-7 1-2 1, Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Jacklin 0-2 0-0 0, Atchley 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 6-10 1-1 16, Alexander 1-1 1-2 3, Allred 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 19-71 3-6 49.
OREGON STATE (6-3)
Corosdale 2-6 0-0 6, Kampschroeder 6-12 0-0 16, von Oelhoffen 4-9 0-0 11, Adams 5-8 0-0 13, Jones 3-7 4-5 10, Mannen 1-2 0-0 3, Marotte 2-4 0-0 5, Mitrovic 0-3 0-0 0, Mack 2-5 0-0 4, Codding 1-5 0-0 3, Subasic 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-3 3-6 8. Totals 28-66 7-11 79.
Idaho 3 12 15 19—49
Oregon State 15 16 32 16—79
3-point goals — Idaho 8-35 (Wallace 3-6, Allred 2-6, Johnson 1-4, Gandy 1-5, Forsyth 1-6, Jacklin 0-1, Bea 0-3, Kirby 0-4), Oregon State 16-30 (Kampschroeder 4-7, Adams 3-4, von Oelhoffen 3-6, Corosdale 2-3, Mannen 1-1, Brown 1-1, Marotte 1-2, Codding 1-5, Mack 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 38 (Bea 8), Oregon State 54 (Kampschroeder, Jones, Brown 7). Assists — Idaho 9 (Wallace 4), Oregon State 23 (Adams 7). Total fouls — Idaho 8, Oregon State 7. A — N/A.