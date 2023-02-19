Idaho women can’t dig out of early hole at NAU

Idaho freshman forward Brooke Malone looks to pass to a teammate as Northern Arizona’s Olivia Moran defends during Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game at Findlay Toyota Court in Flagstaff, Ariz.

 Northern Arizona Athletics

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s basketball team found itself down by 16 early in the second quarter and came all the way back to take the lead in the third quarter of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona. But too many mistakes at critical junctures did the Vandals in.

Olivia Moran led four Lumberjacks in double figures with 20 points as they surged to an 87-78 victory at Findlay Toyota Court.

Tags

Recommended for you