Idaho women can’t dig out of early hole at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s basketball team found itself down by 16 early in the second quarter and came all the way back to take the lead in the third quarter of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona. But too many mistakes at critical junctures did the Vandals in.
Olivia Moran led four Lumberjacks in double figures with 20 points as they surged to an 87-78 victory at Findlay Toyota Court.
Emily Rodabaugh had 17 points and five assists, and Nyah Moran also finished with 17 for Northern Arizona (17-12, 11-5), which forced 13 turnovers. Fatoumata Jaiteh contributed 10 points.
Senior forward Beyonce Bea tallied 19 points and six rebounds but was 8-for-19 shooting for Idaho (11-15, 7-8), which finished 26-for-53 (49.1%) from the field and 10-of-21 (47.6%) on 3-pointers. Senior guard Tiana Johnson added 15 points and five rebounds. Freshman forward Brooke Malone tallied 14 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Rosa Smith came off the bench for 13 points and eight assists.
The Lumberjacks held the lead for the majority of the game, including in the first quarter when it was a five-point advantage early. Freshman guard Asha Phillips’ layup got the Vandals within 10-8, but Northern Arizona scored the next 10 points to take a 12-point cushion with 3:03 to go. Idaho pulled within 20-13 with 1:21 left, but the Lumberjacks then used a 9-0 run to bridge the first and second quarters and had a 29-13 cushion at the 9:25 mark of the second.
Slowly, the Vandals cut into the deficit. They got it to 31-22 with 7:13 left before halftime on Smith’s 3. Northern Arizona knocked it back out to 11 with a minute to go but Idaho tallied the final five points of the half and went into the locker room down just 39-33.
Once again, the Lumberjacks built a double-digit advantage, this one at 48-38 two minutes into the third quarter. The Vandals then proceeded to go on an 18-4 run, capped by 3s from Malone and Johnson, and took a 56-52 lead with 4:22 left. The teams traded the lead, but it was Nyah Moran’s basket with eight second to go that push Northern Arizona back on top for good at 63-62.
That started a 7-0 run for the Lumberjacks, and Idaho never could get it back to a one-possession game the rest of the contest.
The main reason was because the Vandals, who shot the ball above 50% in the first three quarters, went just 5-of-13 (38.5%) in the fourth.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Idaho State.