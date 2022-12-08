Bea

Idaho’s Beyonce Bea had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists Wednesday in the Vandals’ loss at Texas A&M Commerce.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

COMMERCE, Texas — Idaho’s women’s team couldn’t ride the momentum it had at the start of Wednesday’s nonconference game. Texas A&M Commerce was able to use the surge it had toward the end of the first half and came away with a signature victory.

Dyani Robinson tallied 23 points and seven rebounds and the Lions were buoyed by a 16-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters to bounce the Vandals 88-72 at The Field House.

Tags

Recommended for you