COMMERCE, Texas — Idaho’s women’s team couldn’t ride the momentum it had at the start of Wednesday’s nonconference game. Texas A&M Commerce was able to use the surge it had toward the end of the first half and came away with a signature victory.
Dyani Robinson tallied 23 points and seven rebounds and the Lions were buoyed by a 16-0 run that bridged the second and third quarters to bounce the Vandals 88-72 at The Field House.
Desiray Kernal added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M Commerce (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak. Mia Deck had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Symmone James chipped in 11 points and five rebounds for the Lions, who were 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) from the field in the third quarter. Laila Lawrence also finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Senior guard Beyonce Bea tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Idaho (2-5), which shot 28-for-69 (40.6 percent) overall but only got to the free-throw line eight times in the game. Freshman forward Brooke Malone added 13 points. Freshman guard Rosa Smith had 10 points.
Idaho shot the ball well early, making half of its 18 attempts in the first quarter, but only could manage a 22-19 advantage. The Vandals were able to stretch it out midway through the second, as junior guard Sydney Gandy’s 3-pointer at the 5:07 mark gave them a 37-27 lead.
But the Lions started to cut into their gap, and James’ jumper with 3:01 left made it 37-33. After Malone hit a shot on Idaho’s next possession, the Vandals went could and the hosts got hot, going on their game-defining run. When it was done, Texas A&M Commerce had a 47-39 edge with 6:52 to go in the third.
The Lions build a 56-44 lead with 4:40 remaining in the quarter, but Idaho surged back, getting within 60-58 with 1:04 left on Malone’s layup. However, Texas A&M Commerce was able to take a five-point lead into the final period.
Neither team could score in the first 2:24 of action in the fourth, but Bea converted a foul on a 3-point attempt into three made free throws to cut it to 65-63. That was as close as the Vandals could get, as the Lions started to steadily pull away.
Texas A&M Commerce outscored Idaho in points in the paint (50-34) and second-chance points (21-7), and had a 55-30 rebounding advantage, including 20-8 offensively.
The Vandals next play at 11 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at UTSA.