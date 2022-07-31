When Idaho hired football coach Jason Eck in December, there was excitement.
Then came questions, like how the team would operate under the new regime.
At South Dakota State, Eck put a heavy emphasis on the running game, utilizing a lot of motion with tight ends and offensive linemen at times. It’s produced NFL talent such as Dallas Goedert and Pierre Strong Jr.
Eck said during the offseason the offense this year would not be a carbon copy of the one ran at South Dakota State, with the coaching staff placing emphasis on building around the strengths of the personnel on each side of the ball.
What the strengths and weaknesses are is a bit foggy with departures of starters Charles Akanno, Tre Walker and Tyrese Dedmon as well as the ongoing quarterback competition between sophomores Gevani McCoy, CJ Jordan and now recent redshirt junior transfer J’Bore Gibbs.
But with Gibbs joining the Vandals, as well as other transfers in redshirt junior linebacker Paul Maola from Notre Dame and redshirt senior Juliano Falaniko from USC and the return of senior defensive lineman Leo Tamba from injury, the image is becoming clearer.
“I think we’re pretty good with our depth on defense,” Eck said. “I think we’re going to be able to play a lot of guys on defense, which is something I believe in because you keep guys fresh. They’re going to play really, really hard. It’s good to have good rotations and play eight to 10 D-lineman so they can go in, play four plays and play really, really hard and get a rest.”
Eck said the team would run a 3-4 base defense.
“But we play a lot of four-down fronts,” he said. “So basically, we have a stand-up defensive end on one side that gives us a little flexibility. (Defensive coordinator Rob) Aurich does a good job with mostly a zone coverage team, which we like. We get eyes on the quarterback that way and limit big plays.”
The utilization of multiple defensive players also will include preseason All-Big Sky selection, redshirt senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, and redshirt senior defensive lineman Nate DeGraw.
Despite the ongoing quarterback competition, there’s a clearer picture on how the offense will look, as well.
“I think we’re probably going to highlight some of our receivers,” Eck said. “I think Terez Traynor and (Hayden) Hatten are really good players. And I think we’ll find ways to get those guys touches and get the ball in their hands. And that may be more of a starting point than where I was last year where (Strong Jr.) was a fourth-round draft choice and we wanted to start with him, getting the ball in his hands and the No. 1 tight end (Tucker Kraft) was a first-team All-American and (is) probably going to be a draft pick, but we’re still trying to merge our running game (into the offense).”
December opened a lot of doors and questions with Eck’s hiring. But heading into fall camp, it seems like a couple of those questions are closer to being answered.
Teren Kowatsch can be reached at tkowatsch@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @tkseahawk13.
