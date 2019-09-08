The Idaho Vandals will play at Wyoming at 2 p.m. Saturday in Laramie.
The Vandals beat Central Washington 41-31 on Saturday for their first victory in two tries this season. Mason Petrino was 23-of-30 passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jeff Cotton. Cotton finished with 16 catches for 145 yards. Aundre Carter rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while Roshon Johnson added 111 yards rushing on 18 attempts and one score.
The Cowboys improved to 2-0 with a 23-14 victory at Texas State on Saturday, cemented by a Tyler Hall 72-yard interception return for a touchdown. Cooper Rothe had three field goals. Sean Chambers went 8-of-18 for 103 yards passing with an interception.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN3, streaming on ESPN by clicking this link and the ESPN+ app.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line on the game as of yet.
Fun facts: The two teams have met twice, a home-and-home series in 2012-13. The Vandals almost pulled off an upset in 2012 but fell to the Cowboys 40-37 in overtime at the Kibbie Dome. Wyoming held Idaho to a field goal on the first possession in overtime, then Brett Smith hit Jalen Claiborne on the Cowboys’ first play in the extra session. ... In 2013, Wyoming routed Idaho 42-10 in Laramie.