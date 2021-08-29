Idaho will open the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against NCAA Division II opponent Simon Fraser at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals finished the 2020 pandemic-delayed, truncated spring season 2-4 overall and in the Big Sky Conference. Idaho started by going 1-1 in the first two weeks, then having its season delayed by COVID-19 concerns before finishing on a three-game losing streak. The Vandals were led offensively last season by quarterbacks Mike Beaudry (73-of-123, 794 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs) and Zach Borisch (48 carries, 283 yards, 2 TD), and tight end Hayden Hatten (43 catches, 613 yards, 3 TDs). Defensively, Idaho was led by Tre Walker (54 tackles, 4.5 for loss, 2 sacks). Charles Akanno also had two sacks, while Jaxon Woodward had two interceptions.
Simon Fraser, which is in the midst of a nickname change, did not play in fall 2020 or spring 2021 because of pandemic-related concerns. In its previous season in 2019, SFU went 1-9 overall and 1-5 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Its only win came on Oct. 19 of that season, a 24-17 victory at Azusa Pacific.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on SWX. It can be found on channel 36 on Sparkligh. It also can be streamed online via ESPN+.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their season covering the football team.
Odds: No sportsbook has released odds.
Fun facts: Idaho owns a 2-0 edge in the series, with the two games being contested in 1980 and 1981. The Vandals won both games in routs, taking down Simon Fraser 56-16 on Sept. 20, 1980, then winning 52-7 on Sept. 5, 1981. Those were the final two seasons of Jerry Davitch's regime. Dennis Erickson was hired to coach the Vandals in 1982. ... Simon Fraser is in the midst of a name change. The school, located in Burnaby, British Columbia, decided in summer 2020 to retire the previous nickname, the Clan, because of its negative connotations. It often had been association with the white supremacy group, the Klu Klux Klan.