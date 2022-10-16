Idaho

Idaho offensive lineman Logan Floyd celebrates with the Little Brown Stein trophy Saturday after the Vandals upset second-ranked Montana in a Big Sky game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.

 Ben Allan Smith, Missoulian

After Idaho’s 30-23 upset win against second-ranked Montana, the Vandals will play Portland State at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught nine passes for 149 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 12 carries for 31 yards. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had six tackles, including five solo stops.

