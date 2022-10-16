Idaho offensive lineman Logan Floyd celebrates with the Little Brown Stein trophy Saturday after the Vandals upset second-ranked Montana in a Big Sky game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont.
After Idaho’s 30-23 upset win against second-ranked Montana, the Vandals will play Portland State at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught nine passes for 149 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 12 carries for 31 yards. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had six tackles, including five solo stops.
Portland State fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Sky after a 42-7 loss to Weber State. Quarterback Dante Chachere was 18-of-29 passing with 167 yards and a touchdown, also running for 41 yards on 19 carries, and was sacked four times. Receiver Beau Kelly caught four passes for 6-0 yards and Nate Bennett had nine receptions for 56 yards.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: For the first time this year, Idaho will face a Big Sky team it has a winning record against. The Vandals are 2-1 overall against Portland State and won last year's game 42-35. The Vikings were down 35-14 in the fourth quarter going into the fourth quarter and almost came back, but a Hail Mary attempt fell short.