Idaho returns to the friendly confines of the Kibbie Dome at 2 p.m. Saturday for a Big Sky Conference game against Portland State.
The Vandals fell to 1-3 on the season after dropping a 27-20 decision Saturday at UC Davis. Senior quarterback Mike Beaudry was 22-for-35 passing for 255 yards with one interception. Freshman running back Elisha Cummings had 125 yards on 15 carries and sophomore quarterback Zach Borisch had 87 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Terez Traynor finished with 10 catches for 131 yards. Junior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, and one for loss.
The Vikings improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky Conference with a 20-13 win Saturday at Weber State. Quarterback Davis Alexander was 18-of-23 passing for 151 yards, but was picked off once. He carried eight times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Beau Kelly caught seven passes for 59 yards. Running back Jalynnee McGee had seven rushing attempts for 78 yards, and running back Malik Walker had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Parker McKenna finished with nine tackles, eight assisted.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. It is not available on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network. It can be streamed online via the ESPN app.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The two teams have met on the field twice, with the series tied at 1-1. ... On Sept. 29, 2018, the Vandals used a 17-point second quarter to take a 20-0 halftime lead and held on for a 20-7 victory at the Kibbie Dome. Cade Coffey hit two first-half field goals, Mason Petrino found Jeff Cotton for a short touchdown pass, and Lloyd Hightower returned a punt 32 yards for a score ... On Oct. 12, 2019, the Vandals managed just 236 yards of total offense and were picked off four times in a 24-0 loss loss in Hillsboro, Ore.