After Idaho’s 27-10 win against Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference opener, the Vandals will play Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome
Idaho improved to 2-2 overall on the season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 18-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermaine Jackson caught five passes for 96 yards. Senior running Roshaun Johnson had 25 carries for 85 yards and a pair of scores. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had eight tackles, including three solo stops.
Northern Colorado improved to 2-2 overall and is 1-0 in the Big Sky after its 35-14 win at home against Idaho State. Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey was 23-of-28 passing with 234 yards and a score. Receiver Alec Pell had six catches for 86 yards. Running back Elijah Dotson had 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore linebacker Elijah Anderson-Taylor had 13 tackles, including six solo stops, and he returned a fumble 47 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be available on Sparklight, DirecTV or DishTV.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Since rejoining the Big Sky, Idaho never has started 2-0 in conference play and has only won back-to-back games one time, on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2, 2019, against Idaho State (45-21) and Cal Poly (21-9). Those were home contests.