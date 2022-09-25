McCoy

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy, right, missed just two of 20 pass attempts Saturday in a Big Sky game at Northern Arizona.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

After Idaho’s 27-10 win against Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference opener, the Vandals will play Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome

Idaho improved to 2-2 overall on the season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 18-of-20 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt junior Jermaine Jackson caught five passes for 96 yards. Senior running Roshaun Johnson had 25 carries for 85 yards and a pair of scores. Senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae had eight tackles, including three solo stops.

