Idaho returns to the friendly confines of the Kibbie Dome at 4:30 p.m. Saturday to play Montana for the Little Brown Stein.
The Vandals fell to 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Sky Conference with a 71-21 loss Saturday at No. 2 Eastern Washington. Sophomore quarterback Zach Borisch had 119 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown and sophomore running back Aundre Carter finished with 34 yards on10 carries with two scores. Borisch was 4-of-7 passing for 58 yards, and freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 7-for-14 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions. Senior receiver Mekhi Stevenson finished with three catches for 74 yards. Junior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae finished with 16 tackles, including four solo stops.
The Grizzlies fell to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big Sky play with a 28-21 home loss Saturday to Sacramento State. Quarterback Kris Brown was 29-for-36 passing for 188 yards with an interception. Running back Junior Bergen carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards, and Brown ran it 12 times for 24 yards and two scores. Tight end Cole Grossman had six catches for 53 yards. Safety Robby Hauck had 13 tackles, including nine solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on SWX. It is available on channel 36 on Sparklight. It is not on DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst. The two are in their first season covering the football team.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Idaho leads the all-time series 55-29-2, but it re-started in 2018 after the Vandals' return to the Big Sky. ... The two teams did not play in the spring because Montana decided it would not play. ... The Grizzlies have won the past six games and 10 of the past 12 in the series. ... The games in 2000-02 were outstanding, with each being decided by seven points or fewer. The 2001 game went to double overtime, with Montana winning 33-27 in Missoula. ... Idaho's previous victory in the series came on Nov. 13, 1999, when the Vandals walked away with a 33-30 road victory. ... The two rivals have played twice in a season on two seperate occasions, in 1982 and 1988. In each game, the home team emerged with a win.