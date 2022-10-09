Idaho

Fans react to Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten, on ground, scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of an Oct 1. Big Sky Conference football game against Northern Colorado at the Kibbie Dome.

 Zach Wilkinson

Idaho is coming off a bye week and will travel Missoula, Mont., to take on Big Sky Conference foe University of Montana at noon Saturday.

Idaho improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a 55-35 win Oct. 1 against Northern Colorado. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Hayden Hatten led in receiving with eight catches for 131 yards and freshman running back Anthony Woods had 17 carries for 96 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had 10 tackles, including six solo stops.

