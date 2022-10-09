Idaho is coming off a bye week and will travel Missoula, Mont., to take on Big Sky Conference foe University of Montana at noon Saturday.
Idaho improved to 3-2 overall on the season and 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference with a 55-35 win Oct. 1 against Northern Colorado. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 22-of-27 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Hayden Hatten led in receiving with eight catches for 131 yards and freshman running back Anthony Woods had 17 carries for 96 yards. Senior linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae had 10 tackles, including six solo stops.
Montana improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in conference after a 28-20 win Oct. 1 against Idaho State. Quarterback Lucas Johnson was 18-of-30 passing for 168 yards and a score. Receiver Mitch Roberts had four catches for 41 yards. Running back Markus Knight had 14 carries for 109 yards.
Here's how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and will not be available on Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Idaho leads the all-time series against 55-30-2. The game, nicknamed the Little Brown Stein, was introduced in 1938 and the Vandals won the inaugural game 19-6. ... Montana has won the past seven meetings, however, and eight out of the previous 10 overall. The last time Idaho defeated Montana was a 33-30 win Nov. 13, 1999.