The Idaho Vandals will host Eastern Washington at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
The Vandals fell 21-16 at Wyoming on Saturday despite holding an early 10-0. Cade Coffey hit three short field goals and Roshaun Johnson had the only touchdown for Idaho, which fell to 1-2 on the season. The Vandals had two opportunities late in the game to win but couldn’t convert.
The Eagles, ranked No. 4 at the time, held a 28-7 lead at No. 17 Jacksonville State before the Gamecocks rallied to win 49-45. Eric Barriere was 24-of-43 passing for 294 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Antoine Custer Jr. had 28 carries for 184 yards, Jayson Williams caught two touchdown passes and Dre Dorton opened the game with a 96-yard kickoff return for a score.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on ROOT Sports Northwest, which is on channel 149 or 1149 on Cable One/Sparklight, on channel 687 on DIRECTV and on channel 412 on Dish Network. You also can stream the game by downloading the ROOT Sports app on your smartphone or mobile device, and you can watch the game by clicking on this link when the game becomes available.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There is no line currently on the game.
Fun facts: Despite the fact the two teams compete in the Big Sky Conference, this is a nonconference game. ... Idaho leads the series 15-7, but EWU has won the three previous meetings, including a 38-14 decision a year ago in Cheney, Wash., the Vandals’ first trip there since 1994. ... The teams hadn’t played since 2012 before the 2018 game and they’ve only played three times in the 2000s, all wins by the Eagles. ... From 1984-97, the rivalry was dubbed the Governor’s Cup. Once Idaho left the Big Sky, EWU and Montana continued the game.