Idaho at Sac State football

Idaho receiver Michael Graves catches a pass from quarterback Gevani McCoy for a 10-yard gain during the first quarter of Saturday's Big Sky Conference game at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.

 Xavier Mascareñas/The Sacramento (Calif.) Bee

After Idaho’s 31-28 loss Saturday at Big Sky opponent Sacramento State, the Vandals will play Eastern Washington at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome:

Idaho fell to 5-3 overall on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 18-of-33 passing for 207 yards and three scores. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught seven passes for 113 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 12 carries for 62 yards. Sophomore safety Mathias Bertram had 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops.

