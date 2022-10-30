After Idaho’s 31-28 loss Saturday at Big Sky opponent Sacramento State, the Vandals will play Eastern Washington at noon Saturday at the Kibbie Dome:
Idaho fell to 5-3 overall on the season and 4-1 in conference play. Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy was 18-of-33 passing for 207 yards and three scores. Redshirt sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten caught seven passes for 113 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Woods had 12 carries for 62 yards. Sophomore safety Mathias Bertram had 11 tackles, including 10 solo stops.
Eastern Washington fell to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in Big Sky play after its 38-35 loss Saturday to Portland State. Quarterback Gunner Talkington was 36-of-60 passing for 394 yards and three scores. Receiver Freddie Roberson had nine catches for 145 yards. Running back Justice Jackson had six carries for 62 yards. Senior linebacker Jaren Banks had 11 total tackles, including six solo stops.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SWX, which is on channel 36 on Sparklight.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville, and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: The Vandals have faced off against Eastern Washington six times since rejoining the Big Sky Conference. The Eagles have a 4-2 edge with both of Idaho's wins coming at the Kibbie Dome.