Idaho will play its home opener at noon Saturday against Drake University from Des Moines, Iowa.
The Vandals fell to 0-2 on the season after a 35-22 loss at Power Five Big Ten opponent Indiana. Quarterback Gevani McCoy was 13-of-23 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Roshaun Johnson and Anthony Woods shared the load in the backfield. Johnson finished with 16 carries for 62 carries and Woods had 12 carries with 54 yards. Fa’avae Fa’avae had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops.
The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 with a 17-14 loss to NCAA Division II Missouri S&T. Quarterback Ian Corwin finished 15-for-40 passing with 177 yards and two scores, also rushing for 53 yards on 17 attempts. Nick Cagnetto and Jackson Williams registered an interception.
Here’s how you can find the game:
TV: The game will be broadcast on SWX. It is available on channel 36 on Sparklight. It is not on DirecTV or Dish Network.
Radio: Learfield IMG College again is broadcasting the Vandals. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). Also, it will be broadcast on KZFN-FM (106.1) in the Moscow area, KORT-AM (1230) in Grangeville and KLER-AM (1300) in Orofino. Chris King will be the play-by-play announcer, and Trent Cowan, a former UI standout, will be the analyst.
Odds: There are no odds as of yet.
Fun facts: Idaho will play at the Kibbie Dome for the first time this season. The Vandals have won their past six home openers and are 7-3 in their first home game in the past 10 years. This also will be the first meeting between Drake and Idaho in program history.