Idaho Indiana Football

Idaho tight end Connor Whitney tries to leap over Indiana's Jaylin Williams as Bradley Jennings Jr., right, watches during the first half of Saturday's game.

 Darron Cummings

Idaho will play its home opener at noon Saturday against Drake University from Des Moines, Iowa.

The Vandals fell to 0-2 on the season after a 35-22 loss at Power Five Big Ten opponent Indiana. Quarterback Gevani McCoy was 13-of-23 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Roshaun Johnson and Anthony Woods shared the load in the backfield. Johnson finished with 16 carries for 62 carries and Woods had 12 carries with 54 yards. Fa’avae Fa’avae had 12 tackles, including eight solo stops.

Tags

Recommended for you