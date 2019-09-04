The Idaho Vandals will play Central Washington in the team's home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Kibbie Dome.
The Vandals fell 79-7 on Saturday at No. 15 Penn State. Quarterbacks Mason Petrino and Colton Richardson split time under center. Petrino was 11-of-17 for 91 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Richardson was 5-of-9 for 50 yards. Receiver Jeff Cotton had six receptions for 83 yards.
This is the Wildcats' first game of the season.
If you are not planning to be at the game, here’s how you can find it:
TV: The game will be televised on Pluto TV Channel 542 as well as the Pluto TV app by clicking on this link. It also will be streamed on the Watch Big Sky platform by clicking on this link.
Radio: The game is available on the Vandal Radio Network. Here in Lewiston, the game will be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950). It also will be available on TuneIn, the TuneIn app and by going to GoVandals.com. Dennis Patchin is in his fifth season as the play-by-play voice. Former Idaho standout Ryan Phillips will provide color commentary.
Odds: There currently is no line on the game.
Fun facts: This is the first meeting between the teams. ... Idaho has won its past three openers and is 29-11 in home openers played at the Kibbie Dome, according to UI's sports information office. ... It will be Military Appreciation Day. All past and present military members and first responders will receive free general admission tickets with valid ID or in uniform. Military vehicles will be on display outside the stadium and Mission 43 will host a tribute to honor those fallen of Sept. 11, 2001, during the day in Moscow.