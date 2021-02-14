SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bridgette Smith had 16 kills and 12 digs Sunday as the Sacramento State Hornets finished off a sweep of the Idaho volleyball team, winning 25-19, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21.
Macey Hayden added 10 kills and 12 digs for the Hornets (5-3, 5-3 Big Sky), who finished with 28 blocks and 58 digs as a team. Ashtin Olin had 23 assists and McKenna Smith 16, and Caty Cordano had a team-best 16 digs. Kalani Hayes finished with one solo block and nine block assists.
Junior middle blocked paced the Vandals (4-4, 3-3) with 11 kills and senior outside hitter Avery Housley added 10 kills and 11 digs. Freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, finished with 25 assists and 10 digs, senior setter Donnee Janzen contributed 11 assists and sophomore libero Alaina Lacey led the way with 17 digs.
Sacramento State broke a 15-15 first-set tie with a 5-1 run and held on from there. Idaho was within 10-9 in the second before the Hornets used an 8-4 spurt to cruise to the two-set advantage.
The Vandals found themselves down by five early in the third before tying it at 9. Freshman Delaney Nicoll's kill put Idaho up 12-11, and a kill from sophomore outside hitter Allison Munday gave the Vandals a 16-12 edge. Sacramento State relcaimed the lead at 19-18 on an attacking error. But Idaho tied it again at 21, and junior middle blocker Nikki Ball's kill put the Vandals up again. Ball and Nicol combined for a block, then the Vandals closed it out on another tandem block by Ball and Munday.
Idaho was up 18-15 in the third, but the Hornets put together a 7-0 run to give them a 22-18 advantage. The Vandals never got closer.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at home against Northern Arizona.