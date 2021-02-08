POCATELLO — Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren finished with 21 kills and 12 digs Sunday as the Idaho volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat Idaho State 18-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-23, 16-14 in a Big Sky Conference match at Reed Gym.
Sophomore outside hitter Allison Munday added 13 kills, junior middle blocker Nicole Ball tallied 12 kills and senior outside hitter Avery Housley finished with 11 for the Vandals (4-2, 3-1 Big Sky), who had lost the first of the two-match series in five sets Saturday.
Freshman setter Peyton Ely had 46 assists and 11 digs, junior defensive specialist Becca Owen had a team-high 18 digs and sophomore libero Alaina Lacey contributed 12 for Idaho, which had a total of 28 block assists.
Kennedee Tracey led the Bengals (2-4, 2-4) with 21 kills and 18 digs. Sadie Gardner added 14 kills and Raegan Kunz chipped in 12. Andri Dewey tallied 54 assists and 12 digs, and Mahala Bradburn had 18 digs.
With their backs against the wall in the fourth set and that one tied at 23, Warren finished a kill and an Idaho State attacking error tied the match at two sets each and force a decisive fifth set.
The Bengals took a 13-9 lead and was on the verge of closing it out when the Vandals went on a decisive spurt. Warren had two kills, and Idaho State added two attack errors that tied it at 13. Warren had another kill that gave Idaho at 14-13 edge, but she followed with an error on the attack to tie it at 14. Warren's final kill of the match put the ball in the Vandals' court, and the 34th attack error by Idaho State clinched it for Idaho.
The Vandals continue their road trip with a two-match set starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.