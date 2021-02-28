MISSOULA, Mont. — Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren had 13 kills and 14 digs as the Idaho volleyball team wiped out two, one-set deficits Sunday, but couldn't complete the job as the Vandals fell 11-25, 25-11, 25-18, 26-24, 16-14 to Montana in a Big Sky Conference match at Dahlberg Arena.
Junior middle blocker Nicole Ball added 10 kills for Idaho (4-5, 3-4 Big Sky). Freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, chipped in 23 assists and 10 digs. Senior setter Donnee Janzen added 15 assists and 10 digs, and sophomore libero Alaina Lacey paced UI with 17 digs.
Sophie Myers led the Grizzlies (2-9, 2-9) with 18 kills and 12 digs. Peyten Boutwell added 15 kills and Carly Anderson contributed 41 assists. Sarina Moreno finished with 20 digs, Elsa Godwin had 17 and Amethyst Harper tallied 13.
The two teams traded 25-11 blowout wins in the first two sets, with the Vandals winning the second. Montana then claimed the third after taking an early 14-3 edge despite the Vandals getting back to within 16-12.
In the fourth, the Grizzlies held a 19-12 lead and looked to close the match out, but UI went on a 7-1 run, helped by two kills from senior outside hitter Avery Housley and several Montana attack errors, to get within 20-19. The Grizzlies had match point at 24-23, but Warren had a kill to tie it, then Montana had two critical attack errors to give Idaho the set and tie the match at 2.
In the fifth, Idaho scooted out to a 4-2 lead thanks to an ace from Housley and three more attack errors by the Grizzlies. However, Montana went on a 6-1 run thanks to a UI service error, a kill, a service ace and three attack errors. But the Vandals tied it at 14 thanks to a couple of attack errors and a kill by Warren. However, another attack error gave the Grizzlies a match point, and Madi Chuhlantseff finished it off with a kill.
The two teams play again at 6 p.m. Monday.