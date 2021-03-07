MOSCOW — Junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren had 16 kills, but it wasn't enough as the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 decision to Montana State in Big Sky Conference action Sunday at Memorial Gym.
Senior setter Donnee Janzen had 17 assists and freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, added 15 for the Vandals (5-6, 4-5 Big Sky), who have lost four of the past five matches. Sophomore libero Alaina Lacey contributed 11 digs. Warren also had seven digs, two blocks, a service ace and a .412 hitting percentage.
Kira Thomsen led the Bobcats (9-2, 9-2) with 11 kills and nine digs. Delaney Shearan had 19 assists and Allie Lynch 18. Libby Christensen and Hannah Scott each also had nine digs.
Montana State raced out to a 9-2 lead in the first set, but Idaho chipped away and cut it to 22-20 thanks to a 6-1 run sparked by Warren's ace and a kill from senior outside hitter Avery Housley. However, the Bobcats tallied final three points of the set to close it out.
Neither team managed to take more than a three-point edge in the second until Montana State broke a 17-17 tie with a five-point spurt keyed by a service and kills from three different players to take a 22-17 advantage. The Bobcats closed it out and took a two-set lead.
The third played out in much of the same fashion. Tied at 21, Montana State's Emma Pence finished a kill to give the Bobcats the lead for good. The teams traded attack errors and a kill by Hailey Merkes gave Montana State match point, and an Idaho attack error sealed its fate.
The two teams play the final match of the two-match series at 6 p.m. today at the same site.