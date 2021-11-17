The longest tenured coach currently in the University of Idaho athletic department has decided to hang up her whistle.
Debbie Buchanan, who just completed her 22nd season with the Vandal volleyball program, retired Wednesday after leading the team to a regular-season conference championship, two conference division titles as well as two NCAA tournament appearances.
“I am retiring from coaching after 27 years to be closer to my family and to be able to go and watch my boys compete,” Buchanan said in a news release. “I have loved my time here at the University of Idaho and appreciate all the support and friendships I have made along the way.”
A national search will be conducted to find the program's next coach. Buchanan is the sixth coach since the program began.
