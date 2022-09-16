Vandals find a way

A young Idaho fan celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter of a March 27, 2021, Big Sky game against Southern Utah. The UI athletic department is expecting a sellout for Saturday’s home opener against Drake.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Can the crowd live up to the expectations? That’s the biggest question heading into Idaho’s home opener against Drake.

Vandal fans seem eager because, according to the athletic department’s ticket office, they’ll be coming in bunches.

