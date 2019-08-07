AREA BRIEFS
University of Idaho President Scott Green will announce and introduce the school’s new athletic director today at 3 p.m. PDT, according to a media release distributed Tuesday.
The Idaho State Board of Education will approve the contract 30 minutes prior to the conference, which will be held at Boise’s Idaho Water Center.
The Vandals haven’t had an athletic director for about a year. Former AD Rob Spear was placed on administrative leave last April, then fired in August for his and the school’s mishandling of sexual assault complaints made by female athletes. Since, UI’s associate athletics director, Pete Isakson, has been serving in the role.
GOLFClarkston crowned Tribune Cup champ
The Clarkston Country Club team avenged its narrow loss last year and hung on to win the 53rd Tribune Cup women’s golf championship Tuesday at Quail Ridge Golf Course.
Clarkston finished with 154 points, holding off second-place Quail Ridge, which tallied 142 points. It was a reversal of the final standings in 2018, when Quail Ridge beat Clarkston by two points.
Clarkston’s previous title came in 2017.
Final standings — 1, Clarkston Country Club, 154. 2, Quail Ridge, 142. 3, Lewiston Country Club, 112. 4, Bryden Canyon, 23.