MISSOULA, Mont. — After grinding out two tough victories and falling in the third game, the Idaho volleyball team had little trouble in the fourth and emerged with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16 Big Sky Conference victory against Montana at Dahlberg Arena.
Kennedy Warren paced the Vandals (7-9. 3-1 Big Sky) attack with 14 kills, Emily Smith added 12 and Paige Rupiper finished with 10. Delaney Hopen had 17 digs, Donnee Janzen tallied 39 assists and four blocks, and Kyra Palmbush contributed nine kills and five blocks.
Amethyst Harper finished with 21 kills for Grizzlies (2-13, 1-3). Janna Grimsrud had 12 kills, Ashley Watkins finished with 39 assists, and Missy Huddleston and Elsa Godwin chipped in with 14 kills each.
Idaho won the final four points of Game 1, then broke away from a 20-20 tie in the second game. The Vandals then trailed 7-4 in the decisive game before rolling to a 21-9 run.
Idaho plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Eastern Washington.
Warriors top Carroll in 3
Lewis-Clark State took a 25-21, 25-13, 25-17 Frontier Conference victory against Carroll College before an enthusiastic homecoming crowd at the Activity Center.
“We’ve been fighting to be this team all year,” coach Shaun Pohlman said after the Warriors improved to 12-7 overall and 3-2 in conference play. “What the fans saw was the team we could be for the rest of the year.”
Carli Berntson led L-C with 10 kills off a .529 hitting percentage, and Tori Edwards finished with nine. Josilyn Remick added 16 assists with Jess Ruffing contributing 15. Gionni Brown’s four service aces were a team high, while Remick had three.
The Warriors will host No. 16 Montana Tech at 2 p.m. today.
WSU swept by UCLA
LOS ANGELES — Washington State was swept by UCLA 25-20, 25-17, 25-18 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Pauley Pavilion.
The Bruins took control at the end of Game 1, using a 5-0 run to fuel the win. UCLA then rolled to relatively easy victories the rest of the way.
Jenny Moser paced the Bruins with 14 kills and three blocks. Savvy Simo added 13 kills and 14 digs, and Mac May added 10 kills and 12 digs. Cali Thompson finished with 26 assists and Kelli Barry tallied 17 kills.
The Cougars (12-3, 1-2) were paced by Magda Jehlarova’s seven kills and six blocks. Ashley Brown added 14 assists. Alexis Dirige tallied 15 digs and Penny Tusa finished with 13.
Washington State will visit USC at noon today.