NAMPA, Idaho — Damon Shaw likes proving ‘em wrong on the first day of the state tournament.
For the second year in a row, the Lewiston wrestler upset a top-4 seed Friday as the Bengals pushed three qualifiers into the Class 5A semifinal round of the Idaho prep tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
Five District II entrants, including three Potlatch Loggers led by No. 1 seed Kelton Saad (285), advanced to the semis of the 2A competition, and Logan Kearney of Moscow did the same in 4A.
Shaw, a senior 170-pounder who drew the No. 5 seed, knocked off third-seeded David Fife of Rigby with a 12-2 major decision in the quarterfinal round, after winning by fall in 3:16 in the first round.
The first-day performance came a year after Shaw toppled a No. 4 seed in the opening round on his way to a fourth-place finish.
He’s joined in the semifinal round by two teammates, third-seeded Tristan Bremer (106) and No. 2 Reuben Thill (182), who recorded two pins apiece. Alive in the consolation bracket for the Bengals is Noah Jones (138).
Area semifinalists include Gabe Prather (145) and Kenon Brown (170) of Potlatch, Clayton Larsen (182) of Orofino and Keyan Boller (98) of Clearwater Valley.
Kearney, a Moscow junior and No. 3 seed, prevailed by a fall in 3:05 and a 3-0 decision.
Saad, a senior 2A top seed, pinned his opponents in 1:26 and 2:36, respectively, and joined Potlatch teammates Prather and defending champion Brown in the final four.
“Kelton’s wrestling like he has all year long,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “He’s got some tough matches ahead of him, but as long as he keeps his head in it, he should be fine.”
Prather prevailed with a pin in 27 seconds and a 13-7 decision, Brown by a fall in 3:10 and a 6-0 verdict. Still kicking in the consolations for Potlatch are James Clark and Izack McNeal, but the Loggers are playing down their goal of being the top-scoring 1A school in the combined 2A/1A class.
“We had some heartbreakers ... but all in all, though, I thought the kids wrestled well,” Bryngelson said. “I’ve got three guaranteed placers, and that’s awesome. At this point, I’m not even worried about the 1A trophy anymore. I’m just worried about the kids placing high and doing their job.”
Larsen, seeded fourth, won 6-0 and by fall at 5:56, while the third-seeded Boller pinned his foes in 29 seconds and 1:54.
Alive in the 2A consolations are Orofino wrestlers Danny Fowler and Brayden Turcott and CV entrants Fallon Wilkins, Anthony Fabbi and Christian Fabbi.
IDAHO STATE MEET
at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Results of District II wrestlers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
106 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, p. Diego Vergara, Mad, 1:18; Bremer p. JJ Good, Boi, 3:47; Bremer to semifinals.
120 — Cade White, Mer, p. Owen Hemphill, Lew, 2:28; Kobe Bui, Cent, p. Hemphill 4:00; Hemphill eliminated.
126 — Tyler Jones, RM, p. Gage Fiamengo, Lew, 2:56; Fiamengo p. Avery McSpadden, PF, 4:22; Jamison Hunt, Cap, p. Fiamengo, 3:58; Fiamengo eliminated.
132 — Kaden Hine, RM, p. Landon Bennett, Lew, 3:06; Bennett p. Caden Hall, TR, 2:31; Carson Jensen, Mad, p. Bennett, 0:39; Bennett eliminated.
138 — Noah Jones, Lew, p. Gage Holt, TR, inj. def. 2:53; Diego Sekiyama-Neva, Cent, p. Jones, 0:47; Jones dec. Imanuel Hill, MV, 6-4; Jones alive in consolations.
145 — Rockwell Jones, Lew, p. Maddix Macioseck, CdA, 1:52; Kael Cordingley, High-Poc, p. Jones,1:16; Harrison Roberts, MV, p. Jones, 4:40; Jones eliminated.
170 — Damon Shaw, Lew, p. Zeffery McMahan, Timb, 3:16; Shaw maj. dec. David Fife, Rig, 12-2; Shaw to semifinals.
182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, p. Keanyn DeGroat, PF, 4:56; Thill p. Jackson Waite, Cent, 1:16; Thill to semifinals.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Isaac Oviedo, Ridg, 2:00; David Scott, Col, p. Zimmerman, 4:35; Porter Gurney, Ridg, inj. def. Zimmerman, 4:14; Zimmerman eliminated.
220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, p. Baylee Carney, TF, 3:05; Kearney dec. Kaiden Hansen, Bonn, 3-0; Kearney to semifinals.
Johhny Aguilar, Min, p. Kyran Mutart, Mos, 2:29; Vincent Claudio, Cald, dec. Mutart 3-0; Mutart eliminated.
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley
98 — Keyan Boller, CV, p. Coy Worthington, Dec, 0:29; Boller p. Zach Mills, Mal, 1:54; Boller to semifinals.
106 — Wyatt Flick, Wen, p. Fallon Wilkins, CV, 1:32; Wilkins p. Dylan Humphreys, SS, 1:21; Wilkins inj. def. Colton Hobbs, Grac; Wilkins alive in consolations.
Landon Olsen, CV, p. Tige Roberts, WS, 1:07; Tayson Davis, Mal, maj. dec. Olsen 13-2; Olsen p. Truman Renof, NF, 2:14; Olsen alive in consolations.
113 — Anthony Fabbi, CV, p. Jaeger Dahl, MD, 0:31; Dylan Sotin, SM, maj. dec. Fabbi 14-1; Fabbi p. Aedan Baker, Chal, 1:25; Fabbi alive in consolations.
126 — Grant Ethington, NP, p. Payton Wilson, CV, 1:25; Wilson p. Taylor McPherson, Pot, 4:12; Drey Stoor, SS, p. Wilson, 3:52; Wilson eliminated.
132 — Dustin Bartausky, Firth, dec. Christian Fabbi, CV, 5-3; Fabbi p. Kyle Jensen, Rir; Fabbi dec. Arlen Main, MD, 5-4; Fabbi alive in consolations.
138 — Tye Sherwood, Rir, maj. dec. Tristin Dominguez, CV, 10-0; Dominguez tf. Jason Orozco, Han, 16-0; Brayden Turcott, Oro, p. Dominguez, 2:22; Dominguez eliminated.
145 — Joel Campbell, NP, p. Jesse Knox, CV, 1:37; JD Atkinson, Mal, p. Knox, 2:45; Knox eliminated.
Tyler Sessions, NF, maj. dec. Cedar Fisher, CV, 16-2; Fisher p. Nathaniel Nesbitt, NP, 0:26; Gideon Lowen, MD, p. Fisher, 3:43; Fisher eliminated.
160 — Layton Yearsley, Rir, p. Anthony Carter, CV, 1:45; Hunter Beus, NP, p. Carter, 0:54; Carter eliminated.
170 — Shaun Anderson, SM, p. Austin Corey, CV, 2:45; Corey dec. Cristian Ortez, Aber, 7-3; Jacob Seibert, Sal, p. Corey, 0:17; Corer eliminated.
Grangeville
170 — Isai Arriaga, Mars, p. Sebastian Darwish, Gra, 3:49; Carson Durfee, RR, dec. Darwish 7-3; Darwish eliminated.
182 — Ben Evans, Mel, p. Bladen Farmer, Gra, 2:35; George Cecil, Chal, p. Farmer 1:48; Farmer eliminated.
Highland
106 — Colton Hobbs, Grac, p. Kadence Beck, High, 5:14; Beck, p. Alice Smith, Val, 1:21; Wyatt Flick, Wen, p, Beck, 2:06; Beck eliminated.
Orofino
138 — Brayden Turcott, Oro, p. Easton Shurtliff, WS, 1:43; Wes Shaw, Diet, dec. Turcott 5-2; Turcott p. Tristin Dominguez, CV, 2:22; Turcott alive in consolations.
152 — Dalton Moss, BL, maj. dec. Sean Larsen, Oro, 11-0; Larsen p. Erin Vian, NP, 3:55; Nicholas Perkins, Firth, dec. Larsen 9-6; Larsen eliminated.
160 — Kai Naranjo, Oro, dec. Malaki Lopez, NP, 11-6; Dan Schwendiman, Rir, p. Naranjo, 3:16; Danny Fowler, Oro, p, Naranjo, 4:32; Naranjo eliminated.
Hayden Maupin, NF, p. Danny Fowler, Oro, 5:40; Fowler maj. dec. Jason Buxton, WJ, 17-4; Fowler p. Kai Naranjo, Oro, 4:32; Fowler alive in consolations.
182 — Bubba Summers, CC, p. Darrion McIntosh, Oro, 1:50; Kaden Buhler, Val, p. McIntosh, 4:36; McIntosh eliminated.
Clayton Larsen, Oro, dec. George Cecil, Chal, 6-0; Larsen p. Ben Evans, Mel, 5:56; Larsen to semifinals.
195 — Ethan Southern, RR, dec. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 12-9; Kessinger p. Ethan Suter, SS, 4:00; Miguel Juarez, Dec, p. Kessinger, 1:12; Kessinger eliminated.
Miguel Juarez, Dec, p. Jasavan Westling, Oro, 1:58; Garrett Andreason, Rir, p. Westling, 1:50; Westling eliminated.
220 — Avery Robles, Chal, p. Caleb Johnson, Oro, 2:26; Johnson p. Landon Warren, SM, 0:28; Conner McClain, Mal, p. Johnson, 1:00; Johnson eliminated.
285 — Connor Robinson, WS, p. Ben Vaughn, Oro, 0:43; Max Clements, Grac, p. Vaughn, 0:19; Vaughn eliminated.
Potlatch
120— McKoy Richardson, Mel, maj. dec. Avery Palmer, Pot, 12-4; Dennis Barnett, Rir, p. Palmer, 4:38; Palmer eliminated.
126 — Traeden McPhearson, BL, p. Taylor McPherson, Pot, 0:22; Payton Wilson, CV, p. McPherson 4:12; McPherson eliminated.
132 — James Clark, p. Jessy Cardenas, Val, 5:15; Rhet Jorgensen, Grac, 4:40; Clark p. AV Marino, Dec, 3:25; Clark alive in consolations.
138 — Kasen Hohnstein, Chal, p. Tyson Tucker, Pot, 3:04; Tucker p. Dace Jones, Oak, 4:46; Justin Ineck, Mars, p. Tucker, 2:03; Tucker eliminated.
145 — Gabe Prather, Pot, p. Nathaniel Nesbitt, NP, 0:27; Prather dec. Tyler Sessions, NF, 13-7; Prather to semifinals.
152 — Izack McNeal, Pot, p. Erin Vian, NP, 3:07; Dalton Moss, BL, dec. McNeal 11-5; McNeal dec. Presley Fullmer, Dec, 2:12; McNeal alive in consolatons.
170 — Kenon Brown, Pot, p. Jared Roundy, WJ, 3:10; Brown dec. Josiah Campbell, NP, 6-0; Brown to semifinals.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. Hunter Williams, NP, 1:26; Saad p. Joshua Jolley, Firth, 2:37; Saad to semifinals.
Prairie
106 — Connor Parkinson, Rir, p. Holli Schumacher, Pra, 0:52; Truman Renof, NF, p. Schumacher, 4:37; Schumacher eliminated.