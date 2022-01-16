POCATELLO — It’s not a good sign when a team allows the opposition to convert 63 percent of their shots in a half.
That’s unfortunately what happened to the Idaho men’s basketball team Saturday.
Idaho State missed just nine shots in the final 20 minutes as the Bengals emerged with an 81-74 victory in Big Sky Conference play at Reed Gym.
Tarik Cool scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half for Idaho State (3-11, 1-4), which broke a three-game losing streak. Former Lapwai standout Emmit Taylor III added 12 points, and Liam Sorensen and Austin Smellie each finished with 11 points.
Senior guard Mikey Dixon tallied 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (3-12, 0-5), who now have lost four in a row. Junior guard Rashad Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Jemeil King finished with 14 points and freshman guard Yusef Salih contributed 10 points.
Idaho held a 28-22 lead with 5:26 remaining in the first half on junior guard Trevante Anderson’s layup, but the Bengals went on a 13-3 run in the next 3:57 to take a 35-31 lead. Dixon’s 3 with 1:04 to go made it 35-34, and that was the score at halftime.
A pair of Dixon free throws at the 15:45 mark of the second half pulled the Vandals to 45-41, but Idaho State scored the next six points to take a 10-point lead with 14:11 remaining. It hovered around there until the Bengals took control with a 15-2 spurt during the next 4:06 to take a commanding 69-48 edge.
Idaho steadily chipped away at the margin, but ran out of time in the end.
Idaho State went an impressive 15-for-24 (62.5 percent) from the field, including 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from 3-point range, in the second half. Conversely, the Vandals were 13-for-34 (38.2 percent) from the field, including 5-of-17 (29.4 percent) from beyond the arc.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Monday at Northern Arizona.
IDAHO (3-12, 0-5)
Christensen 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 2-5 2-3 6, Dixon 5-15 9-10 21, Salih 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 6-14 1-2 17, King 6-8 1-2 14, Bertain 0-3 0-0 0, Kilgore 1-5 0-0 2, Pepple 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 26-64 13-19 74.
IDAHO ST. (3-11, 1-4)
Parker 2-3 0-0 5, Rodriguez 3-7 0-0 8, Smellie 4-8 2-5 11, Sorensen 4-7 2-3 11, Taylor 4-7 0-0 12, Cool 6-13 5-6 20, Porter 4-9 0-1 8, Carr 1-1 0-0 3, Burgin 1-3 0-0 3, Visentin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 9-15 81.
Halftime: Idaho St., 35-34. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 9-27 (Smith 4-9, Dixon 2-4, Salih 2-6, King 1-1, Anderson 0-2, Kilgore 0-2, Bertain 0-3), Idaho St. 14-29 (Taylor 4-6, Cool 3-6, Rodriguez 2-6, Carr 1-1, Burgin 1-2, Parker 1-2, Smellie 1-3, Sorensen 1-3). Fouled Out: Anderson. Rebounds: Idaho 36 (Christensen, Smith 7), Idaho St. 35 (Porter 8). Assists: Idaho 6 (Anderson, King 2), Idaho St. 13 (Sorensen 6). Total Fouls: Idaho 17, Idaho St. 16. A: 1,474 (8,000).