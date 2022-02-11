POCATELLO — It’s hard to beat a team that converts almost 60 percent of its shots. The Idaho women found that out Thursday.
Idaho State had five players in double figures and made 58 percent of its attempts in rolling to a 103-68 victory against the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference game at Reed Gym.
Dora Goles paced the Bengals (15-8, 11-3), who took over first place in the conference standings with the victory, with 21 points. Tomekia Whitman and Montana Oltrogge each had 19 points and six rebounds. Diaba Konate finished with 14 points. Estefania Ors had 11 points and eight assists.
Senior guard Louise Forysth came off the bench to score 18 points to lead the Vandals (5-15, 4-7). Junior guard Beyonce Bea added 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Senior guard Tiana Johnson had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Bengals were lights out shooting, and held advantages in almost every offensive category. Idaho State was 40-for-69 (58 percent) from the field, including 8-of-15 (53.3 percent) from 3-point range, and was 15-for-17 (88.2 percent) at the free-throw line.
Conversely, Idaho was 24-for-65 (36.9 percent) from the field, including 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3-point range, and was 13-for-14 (92.9 percent) at the line.
The Bengals held a 40-31 advantage in rebounds, 23-6 in assists, and forced the Vandals into 14 turnovers. Idaho State had an 11-3 edge in steals, 46-22 in bench points, 22-3 in fast-break points, 15-7 in points off turnovers and 42-20 in points in the paint.
Idaho held an 11-10 lead at the 4:06 mark of the first, but Goles hit a 3 on the Bengals’ next possession and it jump-started a 10-0 spurt that gave Idaho State a 20-11 lead. The Bengals were up 22-16 at the quarter break.
The Vandals hung around for most of the second quarter, as a layup by senior guard Chayse Milne brought Idaho to within 34-33 with 4:02 left. Again, Idaho State went on a big run to end the period, this time it was 13-2 as the Bengals went into the locker room up 47-35.
The Vandals continued to hang on, getting to within 57-48 at the 5:09 mark of the third on Bea’s traditional three-point play. But an 9-0 spurt by Idaho State pushed the Bengal lead to 18. Idaho State took a 20-point lead into the fourth, and cruised from there.
Idaho next plays at noon Saturday at Weber State.
IDAHO (5-15, 4-7)
Atchley 3-5 1-2 9, Bea 7-15 3-3 17, Gandy 1-17 3-3 5, Kirby 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 4-9 0-0 10, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Rubino 0-1 0-0 0, Forsyth 7-9 2-2 18, Alexander 0-0 2-2 2, Allred 0-2 0-0 0, Milne 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 13-14 68.
IDAHO STATE (15-8, 11-3)
Whitman 8-15 2-2 19, Bourne 1-3 2-2 4, Smith 4-5 0-0 8, Ors 5-6 0-0 11, Konate 6-14 2-2 15, Garnett 1-2 0-0 2, Goles 6-10 5-5 21, Bernard 1-2 0-0 2, Oltrogge 8-11 2-2 19, Murillo 0-1 2-4 2. Total 40-69 15-17 103.
Idaho 16 19 21 12—68
Idaho State 22 25 29 27—103
3-point goals — Idaho 7-25 (Atchley 2-2, Forsyth 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Kirby 1-3, Milne 0-1, Allred 0-2, Bea 0-3, Gandy 0-5), Idaho State 8-15 (Goles 4-6, Oltrogge 1-1, Ors 1-2, Konate 1-2, Whitman 1-3, Bourne 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Bea, Johnson 7), Idaho State 40 (Bourne 7). Assists — Idaho 6 (Bea 2), Idaho State 23 (Ors 8). Total fouls — Idaho 11, Idaho State 14. A — 1,101.